The new 2024 MacBook Air already has a $250 discount at Amazon

MacBook deals on the latest and greatest are still pretty thin on the ground. That is until today. Over at Amazon, you can buy the latest MacBook Air 13-inch with M3 chip for $850, so you’re saving $250 off the regular price of $1,099. A 23% price cut on something so recently launched isn’t a deal we usually see, so this is a special offer. If you’re keen to snap up one of the best laptop deals around, hit the buy button now, or you can keep reading while we take you through what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Apple MacBook Air 2024 13-inch M3

Topping our look at the best MacBooks, the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M3 is something special, even more so with the latest revision. It has an M3 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, and there’s 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Those latter two specs are a little on the low side, but the nice thing about the optimization of macOS is that it can handle 8GB of memory well and the small operating system leaves plenty of room for files.

Apple is one of the best laptop brands in part due to its exceptional displays. Its entire range looks great, with this model having a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with support for 1 billion colors. Alongside it is an equally stylish backlit keyboard with Touch ID support.

Adding to the steady reputation of being one of the best laptops, the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M3 also offers up to 18 hours of battery life, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three mics, and four speakers with Spatial Audio support. It also has two Thunderbolt ports, a headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6E support, and Bluetooth 5.3. Support is super useful too. You can even connect two external monitors with the lid down.

The latest 2024 model of the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M3 normally costs $1,099. Right now, you can buy it from Amazon for $850, so you save a huge $250 off the regular price. This is a limited time deal so it could end very soon. Take a look at it now before you miss out.