 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The new 2024 MacBook Air already has a $250 discount at Amazon

By
The MacBook Air on a white table.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

MacBook deals on the latest and greatest are still pretty thin on the ground. That is until today. Over at Amazon, you can buy the latest MacBook Air 13-inch with M3 chip for $850, so you’re saving $250 off the regular price of $1,099. A 23% price cut on something so recently launched isn’t a deal we usually see, so this is a special offer. If you’re keen to snap up one of the best laptop deals around, hit the buy button now, or you can keep reading while we take you through what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Apple MacBook Air 2024 13-inch M3

Topping our look at the best MacBooks, the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M3 is something special, even more so with the latest revision. It has an M3 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, and there’s 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Those latter two specs are a little on the low side, but the nice thing about the optimization of macOS is that it can handle 8GB of memory well and the small operating system leaves plenty of room for files.

Apple is one of the best laptop brands in part due to its exceptional displays. Its entire range looks great, with this model having a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with support for 1 billion colors. Alongside it is an equally stylish backlit keyboard with Touch ID support.

Adding to the steady reputation of being one of the best laptops, the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M3 also offers up to 18 hours of battery life, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three mics, and four speakers with Spatial Audio support. It also has two Thunderbolt ports, a headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6E support, and Bluetooth 5.3. Support is super useful too. You can even connect two external monitors with the lid down.

The latest 2024 model of the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M3 normally costs $1,099. Right now, you can buy it from Amazon for $850, so you save a huge $250 off the regular price. This is a limited time deal so it could end very soon. Take a look at it now before you miss out.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best Prime Day MacBook deals still available: Air, M1, M2, M3
Best Prime Day Deals

Prime Day is in our rear window, but there are still some active deals in our headlights. There are still some Prime Day deals on a large variety of MacBook configurations, whether you're going for a Macbook Pro or a MacBook Air. To that end, we've rounded up some of our favorite deals for you below, although if you're willing to go outside the Apple ecosystem, these Prime Day laptop deals are worth checking out, too. On the other hand, if you want to expand your Apple ecosystem, then you may want to check out these iPad Prime Day deals, AirPods Prime Day deals or these Apple Prime Day deals as well.
Today's best MacBook deals

Amazon Prime Day has started, and it will run through July 16 and July 17 with MacBook deals. We've rounded our favorite picks below -- you should know that these prices may go lower as the event goes on, but they could also sell out completely.

Read more
Best Prime Day Apple deals still available: AirPods, MacBooks, iPads
Best Prime Day Deals

Prime Day 2024 is over, but some deals are sticking around. If you've been holding off buying an Apple product until some great Prime Day deals, then you'll be happy to know that not all the deals are over. Even better, it seems that Apple and other retailers are pulling out the stops when it comes to Apple's products, as we're seeing quite a few great deals across the board. We've collected some of our favorite deals below, but if you'd like to check out a few more options, be sure to check out these Prime Day MacBook deals, Prime Day smartwatch deals, and Prime Day headphones deals.
Today's best Apple deals

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is scheduled for July 16 and 17. We've rounded up our favorite Apple deals that are still available, but you're going to have to hurry with your purchase because we're not sure how much time is remaining on these offers. There is no guarantee they will last until midnight on Wednesday.

Read more
Grab a refurbished MacBook Air for just $199 at Walmart today
The restored 11.6-inch MacBook Air with earbuds and wireless mouse, as sold by Walmart.

Prime Day deals are in full swing. You could grab a brand new laptop from Prime Day MacBook deals, but that will still cost you a pretty penny. One way to save even more money on top of Prime Day deals is by shopping refurbished. Walmart is currently selling a restored 11.6-inch MacBook for $200, down from $250. This sale might not stick around all Prime Day.

Why you should buy the MacBook Air bundle
The MacBook Air featured in this Walmart offer is an MJVM2LL model, which was released back in 2015. While such a long-ago date may not sound appealing on paper, this is actually restored Apple product. That means the computer was put through a multi-point inspection by Walmart, with repairs and restorations provided on an as-needed basis. In a way, it’s almost like owning a brand-new MacBook Air, as long as you don’t mind an older OS (macOS Yosemite in this case) and CPU. 

Read more