  1. Computing

MacBook Pro 14 rumored to be pushed back to 2021

By

When Apple updated the MacBook Pro 13 in early May 2020, it dashed the hopes of anyone who was expecting to see a revamped MacBook Pro 14 this spring. Now, it looks like we may have to wait until 2021 for Apple to overhaul its smaller pro-level laptop with the same sort of features it added to the MacBook Pro 16.

The news that the MacBook Pro 14 may not come out this year comes from Twitter leaker L0vetodream, and was spotted by MacRumors. It stated on May 11 that the MacBook Pro 14 would not make an appearance until 2021. The exact, cryptic tweet read: “in my dream MBP14 next year.”

Ever since Apple replaced the MacBook Pro 15 with the MacBook Pro 16, it has been widely expected to give the same treatment to its smallest MacBook Pro. The MacBook Pro 16 came with a new Magic Keyboard, an overhauled cooling system, vastly improved speakers, thinner display bezels, and perhaps even ARM processors.

While the MacBook Pro 13 now uses the Magic Keyboard, it has not yet been updated to get the rest of these features. That is what we are expecting to see in the MacBook Pro 14. We were extremely impressed with the MacBook Pro 16, calling it “the best Mac in years.” If Apple can replicate these features when it releases the MacBook Pro 14, the MacBook Pro lineup will likely be in its healthiest state in quite some time.

L0vetodream has a decent track record when it comes to Apple predictions. The account predicted Apple would launch the iPhone SE in three storage capacities (correct) and in the second week of April (incorrect, but only by one day). They also projected the latest iPad Pro to launch in the third week of March, which it did.

Well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, meanwhile, has argued the MacBook Pro 14 will launch either in late 2020 or early 2021, so a release date at some point next year was always a possibility. He also stated that it was unlikely to be delayed by the coronavirus pandemic in any meaningful way. If Kuo’s 2021 date is correct, it would line up nicely with L0vetodream’s tweet.

As with anything related to Apple predictions, accurately gauging what the famously secretive tech giant is up to is notoriously difficult. Given the ongoing global pandemic, a MacBook Pro 14 launch in 2021 seems more probable than one in 2020.

Editors' Recommendations

The iPhone 12 is coming this fall. Here’s everything we know so far

iPhone 11 Pro feature image

These are the best cheap Apple deals for May 2020

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

iMac 2020: Everything we know about this year’s update so far

Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display review green wallpaper

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch buying guide: Everything you need to know

apple macbook pro 13 buying guide 2020 02

How to make your Mac look like Windows 10

macos mojave hands on review app store

Intel and University of Pennsylvania are using A.I. to find brain tumors

Intel Meltdown

The best gaming monitors for 2020

The best GIF-maker apps and websites for 2020

How to share your iTunes library

The best HDR monitors for 2020

The best iMac alternatives for 2020

Best iMac Alternatives

How to track a laptop

everything microsoft announced at its october 2 surface event laptop 4693

The best iTunes alternatives for Mac

credit karma tax preparation deal laptop

How to restore a Mac to its factory settings

The best laptop bags for 2020