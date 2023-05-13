 Skip to main content
This deal knocks $600 off the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max

If you’ve been waiting for a chance to get Apple’s MacBook Pro for much cheaper than usual, here it is — the 16-inch model of the 2021 MacBook Pro with the M1 Max chip is down to $2,699 from its sticker price of $3,299 following a $600 discount from Best Buy. It’s still not what you’d consider a cheap device, but we don’t expect the offer to last too long because there’s a lot of demand for MacBook deals. Continue with the purchase as soon as you can if you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

Why you should buy the 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro (2021)

The 2021 Apple MacBook Pro with the M1 Max chip is a high-performance machine that’s designed to cater to the needs of professional users. The device features 32GB of RAM, which is a requirement to handle demanding tasks like editing video files, and it comes with a 1TB SSD for enough space to install your apps and to store your projects. Its 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display is extremely easy on the eyes, and it can last up to 21 hours before requiring a recharge. The 16-inch MacBook Pro (2021) runs on MacOS Monterey out of the box, but it can be upgraded to the latest MacOS Ventura.

The 2023 Apple MacBook Pro with the M2 chip is already out in the market, overshadowing its successor. However, in our MacBook Pro M2 versus MacBook Pro M1 comparison, while we acknowledge the speed of the former, the latter may already be fast enough, especially for those who aren’t power users. Not much else has changed between the two generations of the MacBook Pro, so if you’re willing to give up some of the performance of the newest iteration, it would be wise to go for the cheaper 2021 MacBook Pro.

If the Windows-based devices that you see when you search for laptop deals aren’t powerful enough for you, it’s highly recommended that you check out Best Buy’s offer for the 2021 Apple MacBook Pro. You can currently get the 16-inch variant with the M1 Max chip at $600 off, pulling its price down to $2,699 from $3,299. It still presents a significant investment, but you won’t have any trouble with performance with this machine. You have to hurry though, because stocks of the 2021 Apple MacBook Pro will probably sell out soon.

