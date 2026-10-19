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Apple announces October 28 launch event, OLED MacBook Pro and refreshed iMac likely on the docket

A redesigned MacBook Pro could headline the event alongside a new 14-inch model and an OLED iPad Mini.

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Apple October 28 event poster
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Apple has sent out invites for an event on October 28 in Los Angeles, and if the rumor mill is right, it’s going to be a big one for Mac fans.

The MacBook Pro could get its biggest overhaul in years

According to Bloomberg, the headliner will be the long-awaited MacBook Pro overhaul, which might arrive under a new name: MacBook Ultra. Apple’s next flagship laptop is said to be thinner and lighter than the current MacBook Pro lineup. The bigger story, however, is the screen. Apple is reportedly ditching mini LED for an OLED panel, which would make it the first Mac laptop with an OLED display.

Can’t wait to pro and tell next week. pic.twitter.com/3wUkxwq35i

— Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 19, 2026

The design changes don’t stop there. The wide notch at the top of the screen is reportedly on its way out, replaced by a pill-shaped cutout similar to what you see on iPhones. Then there’s touch support, an idea Steve Jobs famously dismissed years ago, arguing that reaching for a vertical screen just isn’t comfortable. Under the hood, expect M6-series silicon, most likely the M6 Pro or M6 Max.

More M6 Macs could join it on stage

The flagship won’t be alone on stage. Apple is also expected to launch an entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro and a refreshed 24-inch iMac, both running M6-series chips. Don’t expect a new look for the iMac, though a fresh color or two wouldn’t be surprising.

Apple event invite just hit for October 28th. I think this one’s pretty clear. Macbook Pro update incoming pic.twitter.com/UfSpr2s7py

— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) October 19, 2026

Apple’s smaller tablet could also get some stage time. Previous reports suggest the next iPad mini will move to an OLED display and could also get an A20 Pro chip, a relocated FaceTime camera, and changes to its speaker system.

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The event will cap off one of the busiest years in Apple’s history. The company has launched a record number of products in 2026, including a few entirely new categories. Its first foldable phone is ready to hit the shelves, and Apple is pushing hard on its first smart home device, the HomeView. A Max version could follow, reportedly with a robotic arm and a swiveling screen.

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Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Contributor
Sudhanshu Kumar Manglam is a tech journalist at Digital Trends, where he covers consumer technology, science, and games.
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