14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro is at its lowest-ever price

As far as the best Apple deals go, or even many of the best Apple MacBook deals, the discounts are usually offered on older models. You rarely have the opportunity to save big on the latest releases, but thanks to this next deal from Amazon the exact opposite is true. Right now, they’re offering the Apple MacBook Pro 2023 with an M2 Pro chip, and 14.2-inch Liquid Retina display for $1,850, which is $150 off the regular price, normally $2,000. That’s a great deal, and it’s available for both the Space Gray and the Silver models. Check it out below, or keep reading for more on Apple’s latest and most powerful MacBook yet.

With a regular place on Digital Trends’ list of the best MacBooks in 2023, the Apple 2023 MacBook Pro laptop features the M2 Pro chip — a powerhouse of performance and innovation. With its 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, this laptop delivers reliable speed and efficiency for all your computing needs and creative efforts. The stunning 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display boasts a resolution of 3024 x 1964 pixels and a brightness rating of up to 1000 nits, providing a vivid and immersive viewing experience. Whether you’re streaming movies, editing photos, or creating 3D animations, the MacBook Pro’s display will bring your work to life with incredible detail and color accuracy.

Under the hood, the M2 Pro chip delivers next-gen performance, estimated to deliver up to two times faster CPU and GPU performance compared to the previous generation. That means you can run demanding applications, render complex models, and multitask with ease, without any lag or slowdowns.

The MacBook Pro also comes with 16GB of memory, ensuring that you have enough capacity to handle even the most demanding tasks. Whether you’re working on a large-scale project or running multiple applications simultaneously, the MacBook Pro will deliver smooth and seamless performance. To store all your files and applications, the MacBook Pro comes with a lightning-fast 512GB solid-state drive, giving you ample space to work with. Plus, its advanced security features, including a Touch ID sensor and Apple’s latest T2 security chip, offer peace of mind that your data is always safe and secure.

With its sleek design, advanced features, and unmatched performance, the Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 Pro chip is the ultimate option for professionals, creatives, and power users alike. So why wait? Grab one for $150 off right at Amazon, bringing the price down to $1,850. That’s a great deal and the newest models seldom go on sale like this. But hurry, it won’t be available for long.

