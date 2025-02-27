 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro M3 is $300 off, but likely not for long

By
Good Deal The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Max chip seen from behind.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

Apple fans who are on the hunt for laptop deals are probably looking for a nice offer on a MacBook, and we found a good one: the 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro M3 with 16GB of RAM with a $300 discount from Best Buy, bringing its price down to $1,399 from $1,699. You won’t always get the chance at savings when buying Apple’s laptops, so you’d want to hurry to make sure that you don’t miss out on this offer. Proceed with your purchase immediately, as tomorrow may already be too late.

Why you should buy the 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro M3

There’s a definite improvement when we compared the Apple’s M4 chips versus M3 chips, but that doesn’t mean the Apple MacBook Pro M3 is obsolete. It’s still a reliable machine by today’s standards, with an eight-core CPU and 10-core GPU providing enough power to breeze through your daily activities even when you’re multitasking between several apps at the same time. The Apple MacBook Pro M3 also comes with 16GB of RAM, which is the recommended specification by our laptop buying guide for MacBooks, and it’s more than enough to support Apple Intelligence.

The Apple MacBook Pro M3 isn’t just powerful though, as it also looks pretty stylish. Its premium chassis houses a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display that’s bright and colorful, and it has top-notch build quality with a sleek design that makes it stand out among its peers. It’s also very secure with the Touch ID fingerprint recognition system built into the Magic Keyboard, and it’s portable with a battery life of up to 22 hours and a 1TB SSD that should fit all of your files and apps.

Related

Best Buy has slashed the price of the 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro M3 with 16GB of RAM from $1,699 to $1,399, for $300 in savings that you can consider as a bonus when purchasing this amazing laptop. However, we know that MacBook deals rarely last long because of the high demand for these devices, so we recommend completing your transaction as soon as you can if you’re interested in this bargain. Add the 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro M3 with 16GB of RAM to your cart and finish the checkout process right now.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
The 13-inch Apple MacBook Air M3 is down to $899 on Best Buy
The MacBook Air on a table in front of a window.

If you've been thinking about buying the latest version of the MacBook Air but it's been just beyond your budget, this might be the chance you've been waiting for. The 13-inch model of the Apple MacBook Air M3, which usually sells for $1,099, is available from Best Buy with a $200 discount that brings its price down to $899. We're not sure how much time is remaining before this offer expires, so if you want to take advantage of the savings, you're going to have to complete your purchase right away.

Why you should buy the 13-inch Apple MacBook Air M3
The Apple MacBook Air M3 is the most recent release in this popular line of laptops, and it's powered by the Apple M3 chip for supercharged performance. The eight-core CPU, eight-core GPU, and 16GB of RAM pushes the boundaries of the device -- in fact, the Apple MacBook Air M3's gaming performance is better than expected. It's not going to challenge the best gaming laptops, but the ability to play video games on what is more widely known as a productivity tool is a huge bonus.

Read more
Amazon has slashed the price of the MacBook Pro M4 by $250
Someone using a MacBook Pro at a desk.

Amazon is often the home of great Apple deals, and that continues to be the case today. Right now, you can buy the latest Apple MacBook Pro with M4 Pro chip for $250 off. That means instead of paying $2,499, you pay $2,249. That’s not quite the lowest price it’s ever been, but it’s not far off -- the MacBook Pro with M4 has only ever dropping to $2,199 at its lowest. For the most part, $2,249 is a sweet deal and one of the better laptop deals around. If you’re keen to learn more, read on and we’ll take you through all it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Apple MacBook Pro with M4 Pro
The latest MacBook Pro tops our look at the best MacBooks for so many fantastic reasons. It’s a true powerhouse of a machine while still looking super elegant and stylish. In our MacBook Pro review, we described it as “the best gets even better.” It offers “record-breaking performance,” with the M4 Pro chip proving to be exceptionally powerful for all kinds of tasks. It also has a best-in-class keyboard and trackpad, which adds to the experience.

Read more
Want a Copilot+ laptop? Get the Asus Vivobook S 14 while it’s $300 off
The Asus Vivobook S 14 laptop on a white background.

Microsoft's Copilot is an amazing development in AI, and Copilot+ PCs are designed to take advantage of the technology. If you want a Copilot+ laptop for an affordable price, check out Best Buy's offer for the Asus Vivobook S 14. From $950, it's down to only $650 following a $300 discount. We're not sure when its price will return to normal though, so if you want to get this device with huge savings, you're going to have to complete your purchase for it as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Asus Vivobook S 14
Microsoft's Copilot was created to streamline and boost productivity, and Copilot+ PCs integrate support for the AI technology at a systemwide level. The Asus Vivobook S 14 is one of the Copilot+ laptops that are already available, passing the hardware requirements to earn this designation with its Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 2 processor, Intel Arc Graphics, and 16GB of RAM that's on the level of top-tier machines, says our guide on how much RAM do you need. The laptop also comes with a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, so you can already start using it right after unboxing.

Read more