The 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro M3 is $300 off, but likely not for long

Apple fans who are on the hunt for laptop deals are probably looking for a nice offer on a MacBook, and we found a good one: the 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro M3 with 16GB of RAM with a $300 discount from Best Buy, bringing its price down to $1,399 from $1,699. You won’t always get the chance at savings when buying Apple’s laptops, so you’d want to hurry to make sure that you don’t miss out on this offer. Proceed with your purchase immediately, as tomorrow may already be too late.

Why you should buy the 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro M3

There’s a definite improvement when we compared the Apple’s M4 chips versus M3 chips, but that doesn’t mean the Apple MacBook Pro M3 is obsolete. It’s still a reliable machine by today’s standards, with an eight-core CPU and 10-core GPU providing enough power to breeze through your daily activities even when you’re multitasking between several apps at the same time. The Apple MacBook Pro M3 also comes with 16GB of RAM, which is the recommended specification by our laptop buying guide for MacBooks, and it’s more than enough to support Apple Intelligence.

The Apple MacBook Pro M3 isn’t just powerful though, as it also looks pretty stylish. Its premium chassis houses a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display that’s bright and colorful, and it has top-notch build quality with a sleek design that makes it stand out among its peers. It’s also very secure with the Touch ID fingerprint recognition system built into the Magic Keyboard, and it’s portable with a battery life of up to 22 hours and a 1TB SSD that should fit all of your files and apps.

Best Buy has slashed the price of the 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro M3 with 16GB of RAM from $1,699 to $1,399, for $300 in savings that you can consider as a bonus when purchasing this amazing laptop. However, we know that MacBook deals rarely last long because of the high demand for these devices, so we recommend completing your transaction as soon as you can if you’re interested in this bargain. Add the 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro M3 with 16GB of RAM to your cart and finish the checkout process right now.