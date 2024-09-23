 Skip to main content
The M3 MacBook Pro is $300 off during this B&H sale

By
Apple MacBook Pro 16 front view showing display and keyboard.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

B&H is the home of one of the better Apple deals at the moment with $300 off the Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro 14-inch. It normally costs $2,799 but right now, you can buy it for $2,499 which is a great price for a highly popular model. The excellent discount is available until September 30, so you have a little time to decide. But there’s really nothing to question here — this is a great model at a similarly great price. If that’s what you’re looking for right now, keep reading and we’ll quickly take you through what you need to know before making your purchase.

Why you should buy the Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro 14-inch

While it’s the M3 Max version that features in our roundup of the best MacBooks, you can’t go wrong with the M3 Pro either. It’s a great laptop for content creators who want something sleek by their side at all times. This model has the Apple M3 Pro with 12-core CPU and 18-core GPU, while there’s 36GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. It’s instantly a powerhouse for getting plenty done while on the move.

When we reviewed the MacBook Pro M3 Max, we appreciated how it was the best in class, and the M3 Pro is only slightly behind on that front. It’s designed with all types of creatives in mind, from photographers and filmmakers to developers. It has a beautiful 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with 3024 x 1964 resolution, 1,000 nits of sustained brightness, and 1,600 nits of peak brightness. There’s also ProMotion support so you get up to a 120Hz refresh rate and P3 wide color gamut.

Support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and Thunderbolt 4 keep everything nicely up to date. There’s also a Force Touch trackpad, Touch ID sensor, and a backlit Magic Keyboard. It’s all these neat details that ensure Apple rides high in our look at the best laptop brands.

A truly powerful laptop for most scenarios, the Apple MacBook Pro M3 14-inch normally costs $2,799. Right now, you can buy it for $2,499 at B&H. This deal lasts until September 30. $300 off a highly sought after laptop is sure to be ideal for many people with ambitious plans. Check it out for yourself by tapping the button below.

