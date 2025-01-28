The 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro M4 Max is $400 off — today only!

Apple fans who are willing to spend to get the most impressive MacBook in their hands should set their sights on Best Buy’s offer for the 16-inch model of the Apple MacBook Pro M4 Max. From an original price of $3,999, it’s on sale for $3,599 following a $400 discount. The savings may not look like much, but if you’re interested in this machine, you might as well take advantage of this lowered price, especially since MacBook deals for the latest models are hard to find. You only have until late tonight to secure your purchase though, so hurry!

Why you should buy the Apple MacBook Pro M4 Max

The Apple MacBook Pro M4 Max is featured in our list of the best MacBooks as the most powerful MacBook, as it’s built for creative professionals who need the fastest device possible. With a 16-core CPU, a 40-core GPU, and 48GB of RAM, this machine operates at breakneck speeds even when dealing with the most demanding tasks. The M4 Max beats the Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics card and comes close to matching the Nvidia RTX 4080 Super, illustrating the power of this tiny chip.

The 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display of the Apple MacBook Pro M4 Max offers 3456 x 2234 resolution and peak brightness of up to 1600 nits, and the laptop can last up to 24 hours from a full charge. The device also has a MagSafe charging port, an SDXC card slot, an HDMI port, a headphone jack, and three Thunderbolt 5 ports. With a 1TB SSD for internal storage, you’ve got plenty of space for your projects in the Apple MacBook Pro M4 Max.

The MacBook Pro always generates a lot of attention when it appears in laptop deals, so while Best Buy’s $400 discount for the 16-inch model of the Apple MacBook Pro M4 Max is expected to run until tonight, there’s a chance that stocks don’t last that long. If you want to get this extremely powerful device for $3,599 instead of $3,999, we highly recommend adding it to your cart and finishing the checkout process as soon as possible. It’s still expensive, but you definitely won’t regret getting the Apple MacBook Pro M4 Max if you need topnotch performance.