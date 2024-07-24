Walmart is selling refurbished MacBooks for under $150

Even with the discounts from MacBook deals, Apple’s laptops are expensive. However, if you’re just after their timeless designs and you don’t mind going for older models that aren’t brand new, you can get one for less than $150! Here are a couple of refurbished MacBook deals from Walmart that you should check out if you’re interested: the Apple MacBook Air 2015 for only $135, down $20 from its usual price of $155, and the Apple MacBook Pro 2012 for just $140, for $35 in savings on its regular price of $175. You’re going to have to manage your expectations considering the low prices of these MacBooks though — there may be some signs of wear and tear, which shouldn’t be a surprise considering their age, but at the very least, these devices are tested for a guarantee that you’ll receive them in working condition.

Apple MacBook Air 2015 — $135, was $155

Apple MacBook Pro 2012 — $140, was $175

Apple MacBook Air 2015 — $135, was $155

The 2015 edition of the Apple MacBook Air is almost a decade old, but it’s still a pretty decent device if you’re only planning to use it for basic tasks like browsing the internet and working on online apps. Inside it are the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 processor, Intel HD Graphics 5000, and 4GB of RAM, so don’t expect a lot of speed, but its 11.6-inch screen offers 1366 x 768 resolution, for a passable display in terms of sharpness and colors. Storage space is pretty limited on its 64GB hard drive, but that should be enough if you’re not going to save that many files on the 2015 Apple MacBook Air.

Apple MacBook Pro 2012 — $140, was $175

The 2012 Apple MacBook Pro is even older, but it still looks pretty modern as its design shares certain similarities with the most recent models of the laptop. It’s only equipped with the Intel Core i5 processor, Intel HD Graphics 4000, and 4GB of RAM though, so don’t expect it to handle demanding processes such as editing videos. The laptop features a 13.3-inch screen with 1280 x 800 resolution, making it pretty portable, and it comes with a 720p FaceTime camera and an omnidirectional microphone for video calls. It’s got much more storage on its 500GB hard drive, for enough space for documents and presentations.