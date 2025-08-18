Apple macOS: everything you need to know

If you are working on a computer that bears the Apple logo, you are natively running an operating system called macOS, short for Mac operating system. First introduced back in 1984 for the legendary Macintosh line of personal computers, what came to be known as macOS marked the beginning of graphical user interface (GUI) systems for computing machines.

Ever since it first made its way to the market, Apple has pushed it as a system that is easier to use than Windows. Over time, macOS built a whole cross-platform ecosystem around it so that machines running macOS can seamlessly interact with other Apple devices, all of which is held together by the Apple account.

As of 2025, macOS has reached a status where it can directly handle calls and messages using dedicated apps, as long as you have an iPhone in your pocket and tied to the same user account. Apple has also filled a few crucial gaps over time, such as the introduction of the Metal architecture that is finally bringing AAA games to the Macs, while also switching the inherent architecture a few times over its lifetime.

What is macOS?

The answer to this question lies in the very name itself. MacOS is essentially a condensed way of saying an operating system that runs on Mac computers. Before we dig into what makes macOS special, or sets it apart from alternatives such as Windows and Linux, here is an interesting bit of history that not many fans might be aware of.

Dell, you see, is one of the oldest and biggest names in the global PC industry, serving Windows on consumer machines for decades. However, at one point, Apple’s co-founder Steve Jobs offered to license macOS on Dell computers, but due to an odd royalty deal proposed by him, the idea was rejected by Dell’s founder and chief, Michael Dell.

“It could have changed the trajectory for Windows and Mac OS on PCs. But obviously, they went in a different direction,” Dell said in an interview with CNET. The rest, as they is history. Apple has kept macOS exclusive to its Mac computing machines, and such is the company’s grip on it that macOS can’t run on the current-gen iPads, even though they now look like full-fledged laptops and even come equipped with a desktop-grade processor.

Over the years, Apple has released over 20 major versions of the operating system, which began its modern journey as Mac OS X Server 1.0 back in 1999. In the years that have passed since, Apple has shifted the branding from Mac OS to OS X, before finally settling on the macOS moniker back in 2019. Interestingly, Apple used to market its software with an attached animal name (Jaguar, Panther, and Snow Leopard), but has since settled with geographical landmarks such as High Sierra, Yosemite, Mojave, and Tahoe.

What’s the latest version of macOS?

Technically, macOS Tahoe is the latest version of the operating system, but it’s not widely available for all users, except those who register as beta testers. For the rest of the Mac users across the world who are not particularly adventurous about pre-release software, the current and latest version of the operating system is macOS Sequoia.

It was released in 2024 and runs across both Intel-powered Mac machines as well as those that come equipped with Apple’s M-series processors. This is the build that an overwhelming majority of Mac users worldwide are pushing on their Apple computers on a daily basis.

One of the most notable elements of macOS Sequoia was the introduction of Apple Intelligence, a suite of AI features developed by Apple that also gets a lift with ChatGPT integration. From Notes and emails to Photos, it puts generative AI-powered features across the software stack. Another crucial upgrade was the launch of iPhone Mirroring, a feature that lets users run an instance of the entire iPhone’s UI lying by their Mac and connect via the same Apple account.

Safari also refreshed the reader mode interface with a new distraction-free approach to surfacing webpages, while also adding an AI-powered summarization feature. macOS Sequoia also served a reworked window tiling system, added a Presenter mode for video calls, introduced a new Passwords app for safely accessing login credentials for a variety of online services, among other functional changes.

The next macOS version

The next build of the Mac operating system carries the numerical designation of v26, while the official name is macOS Tahoe. It was first introduced at the WWDC conference in June of 2025. After a few weeks of testing among developers, a test build was released to the public in the month of July.

It will be released for the masses as a stable upgrade in the Fall season. In its current shape, it requires a Mac user to register their Apple account as a beta tester before they can download and install macOS Tahoe on their computer. It is a massive overhaul to Apple’s computer operating system, both in terms of aesthetics and functional diversity.

It introduced a new design language that borrows heavily from transparent glass, and also introduces elements that are inspired by the iPhone. For example, the Mac’s control system is now closer than ever to the iPhone’s, and some of the core mobile apps, such as Phone and Journal, have also landed on the Mac. It also gives a massive functional overhaul to Spotlight, turning it into a unified system-wide search hub, clipboard dock, and shortcuts destination.

What macOS version do I have?

Not sure about the exact version of macOS that is currently running the show on your trusty Mac? Well, it’s fairly easy. Just click on the Apple icon in the upper left corner of your Mac’s screen and click on the “About this Mac” option.

Doing so opens a small floating window that shows the model number of your Mac, alongside a bunch of other system details. At the bottom of the list is the macOS field, and corresponding to it is the exact version. For example, it says “Tahoe 26.0” on my MacBook Air.

How much does macOS Sequoia cost?

Apple’s Mac operating system, and all the corresponding software updates, are available as a free upgrade for all compatible machines. Naturally, macOS Sequoia is a free software build. If you have a Mac that was launched within the last five or six years, it should already be running macOS Sequoia.

If not, the machine is compatible to receive the free upgrade. You can simply head over to the software update section in the pre-installed Settings app and download it without any technical caveats. For older Macs that are out of the compatibility list, there are third-party tools such as the OpenCore Legacy Patcher, but do keep in mind that it’s a fairly technical process to get it up and running. Unlike Windows, Apple doesn’t sell physical or digital copies of its OS to regular or enterprise customers.

Should I upgrade to macOS Sequoia?

Unless you have a particularly technical reason for not running the latest build of macOS, or your Mac is simply not compatible, you should update it to macOS Sequoia. It’s not just because this build is loaded with new features, but also because it keeps your computing machine protected against the latest security threats that have been identified and patched by Apple.

It’s a continuous cat-and-mouse game between bad actors ready to exploit the latest vulnerabilities and Apple’s team at finding and plugging those loopholes. Aside from the obvious security risks, you should also pay close attention to the apps, which often require that users install the latest build of an operating system to get the best out of them.

Now, let’s talk a bit about the features that might compel you to install macOS Sequoia on your Mac. Apple Intelligence is the obvious candidate for the biggest feature upgrade, but there are a whole bunch of other reasons why you should pay attention.

iPhone Mirroring is one of the hottest features that should add a ton of utility (and distraction-free work experience) to the lives of Mac users. What I love the most about this feature is the ability to drag and drop files from my Mac straight into any app running on my iPhone.

Another underrated gem is the new and improved window tiling system, which now responds to how you drag an app’s window alongside the screen edges. The Passwords app is also a huge sigh of relief, offering a free and native safety lock for saving your sensitive log-in credentials. We catalogued the best macOS Sequoia features in a dedicated story, which should offer enough convincing material for you to hunt and click that update button.