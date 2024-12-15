 Skip to main content
Apple is fixing the laughably bad Magic Mouse charging port

By
Rear and front view of Apple Magic Mouse.
Apple / Digital Trends

The unthinkable might finally happen. Apple could finally fix the Magic Mouse and its terrible charging port location. As per Bloomberg, a new Magic Mouse is in the works, and it will likely revise the location of the charging port.

“The current Magic Mouse is nearing the end of its life, and Apple is working on a full overhaul,” says the report. Earlier this year, Apple switched the mouse to a USB-C charging interface, ditching the proprietary Lightning port.

However, the company hasn’t fixed its biggest problem, which is the underside positioning of the Magic Mouse. That means it is still unusable when charging and has to lie awkwardly on the surface when the cable is plugged in.

Charging the Magic Mouse.
I mean, just look at it. Wikimedia / Creative Commons

Now, a new Magic Mouse with a fresh look will take its own sweet time to take shape, or anywhere between 12 to 18 months, as per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. When exactly it hits the shelves, however, remains a mystery.

Engineering, prototyping, and quality analysis at Apple are a long-drawn-out exercise. Then there’s the production cycle, and coupled with Apple’s scale situation, it would take a while before we get a redesigned Magic Mouse.

It’s pretty surprising that a crucial computing accessory that was introduced over a decade ago hasn’t received a meaningful upgrade. That’s especially perplexing in the case of the Magic Mouse, which has been criticized for its poor ergonomics and awkward charging port location.

But a poor port location isn’t the only Magic Mouse woe. Digital Trends’ review of the Magic Mouse labeled it as “terribly uncomfortable.” Here are a few nuggets from the review that sum up its design flubs and functional challenges:

  1. “It feels unnatural, and no amount of practice seemed to make it any more comfortable.”
  2. “For sheer practicality, any money spent on one is really a waste.”
  3. “Not only is this nearly impossible to achieve with a standard mouse-holding position, it’s [also] downright tiring and takes forever.”
  4. “We would prefer to work with the cheapo freebie mice that come bundled with all-in-one desktops than a Magic Mouse.”

The situation is so bad that DIY enthusiasts have come up with ingenious ideas to fix the uncomfortable grip and the port situation. Let’s hope Apple’s engineers can fix both aspects of the next Magic Mouse while retaining its signature gesture fluidity and responsiveness.

