 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple Magic Mouse and Magic Trackpad just got a little cheaper

Aaron Mamiit
By

If you’re fresh off purchasing from MacBook deals or iPad deals but you’re already looking around for ways to elevate your usage of these devices, then you’ll want to invest in accessories like the Apple Magic Mouse and Apple Magic Trackpad. Like all of Apple’s products, they come with premium prices, but you can currently enjoy discounts if you buy either or both of them from Amazon. The Apple Magic Mouse is 14% off, so you’ll only have to pay $68 instead of $79, while the Apple Magic Trackpad is 11% off, which brings it down to $115 from $129. The $11 and $14 in savings, respectively, may not look like much, but if you’re buying anything Apple, you should take any price cuts that you encounter because they usually don’t last long.

Apple Magic Mouse — $68, was $79

Magic Mouse next to a Mac keyboard on a desk.
kaboompics / Pixabay

The second-generation Apple Magic Mouse, unsurprisingly, is included in our list of the best mouse for Mac because it works perfectly with Apple’s MacOS and iPadOS. If you need a new mouse for your Mac computer, MacBook, or iPad, the Apple Magic Mouse will provide convenience because it’s wireless, and you won’t have to deal with any loose batteries because it’s rechargeable. In fact, it can last for weeks in between charges, so you’ll rarely have to plug it in. Its Multi-Touch Surface works as a built-in trackpad, allowing you to access functions such as scrolling, zooming, and swiping with a flick or tap of your fingers. The Apple Magic Mouse’s build quality is also topnotch, with aluminum at the bottom and a top surface made of glass that are both comfortable to hold and impressively stylish.

Apple Magic Trackpad — $115, was $129

Apple products stock photo
Tranmautritam / Pexels

The second-generation Apple Magic Trackpad is also mentioned in our roundup of the best mouse for Mac even though it’s technically not a mouse because it’s an excellent pointing device that brings MacBook gestures to your Mac or iPad. Like the Apple Magic Mouse, it’s wireless and rechargeable, with the same battery life that can last weeks without having to plug it in. There are sensors underneath the edge-to-edge glass surface that are capable of detecting slight differences in the amount of pressure that you apply, for added functionality to your touch commands.

Related

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Don’t fall for this Mac Mini (M1) deal — buy this instead
apple mac mini m2 deal february 2023 resized

It's a miracle. The notoriously deals-stingy Apple has not one but two different models of the Mac Mini on sale today. In one corner we have the Apple Mac Mini with an M1 processor at
B&H Photo Video for $519
saving you $180. The challenger (and ultimately the winner) in the other corner is the latest Apple Mac Mini with an M2 chip for just $557. Sure, the M1 chip model is cheaper, but just $37 more gets you a faster, more powerful Mac Mini that will ultimately last longer and work better. You'll be glad you upgraded.

Why you should buy the Apple Mac Mini M2
A fantastic alternative for anyone checking out the best MacBooks, the Apple Mac Mini M2 is perfect for your home office thanks to it being powerful yet taking up hardly any room. We've already evaluated the differences between the Mac Mini M2 and M1 and the results are great. The M1 was already a fast processor but the base M2 chip adds an extra 12% of speed which soon adds up. It also has support for Thunderbolt 4 unlike the M1 being restricted to Thunderbolt 3. There's also an update for wireless connectivity with support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 setting you up for the future.

Read more
MacBook Pro with M2 Pro just got an unprecedented price cut
A MacBook Pro M2 sits on a wooden table with a nice bokeh background.

Apple just released the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro chip last month, but the powerful laptop is already on sale from B&H with a $200 discount that brings its price down to $1,799 from its original price of $1,999. It's still not cheap, but it's very rare for a new model to appear in MacBook deals. It's highly recommended that you take advantage of this chance while it's still online, as there's not much time left before it gets taken down.

Why you should buy the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip
Apple's MacBook Pro M2 Pro is slightly less powerful than the MacBook Pro M2 Max, but for most users in creative fields such as photography, filmmaking, graphic arts, and music development, it's got what it takes to meet the high requirements of the job. Compared with the MacBook Pro M1 Pro, the latest model of the laptop features the same flat-edged design, mini-LED display, and port arrangement, but the performance boost from the updated chip makes the MacBook Pro M2 Pro an even better mobile workstation for professionals.

Read more
This Alienware gaming laptop just got a $900 price cut (seriously)
Rainbow Six Siege running on the Alienware x17 R2.

Gaming laptop deals rarely include being able to save $900 off a high-end laptop, but that's exactly what's happening now when you buy the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop from Dell. Normally priced at $3,100, it's down to $2,200 for a strictly limited time only, meaning $900 in savings. With little time left to reap the benefits, hit the buy button now or check out our quick overview of it below.

Why you should buy the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop
Easily competing among the best gaming laptops, the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop is packed with great hardware. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor along with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. The latter is particularly great if you like to have many games installed at once. Additionally, there's an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card paired up with a 17.3-inch full HD screen. The screen also promises a remarkable refresh rate of 480Hz, so motion blur simply won't happen here no matter how fast the action may get. It also has a response time of 3ms so input lag won't be an issue. If you want to drop all the way down to 1ms, check out some of our gaming monitor deals.

Read more