If you’re fresh off purchasing from MacBook deals or iPad deals but you’re already looking around for ways to elevate your usage of these devices, then you’ll want to invest in accessories like the Apple Magic Mouse and Apple Magic Trackpad. Like all of Apple’s products, they come with premium prices, but you can currently enjoy discounts if you buy either or both of them from Amazon. The Apple Magic Mouse is 14% off, so you’ll only have to pay $68 instead of $79, while the Apple Magic Trackpad is 11% off, which brings it down to $115 from $129. The $11 and $14 in savings, respectively, may not look like much, but if you’re buying anything Apple, you should take any price cuts that you encounter because they usually don’t last long.

Apple Magic Mouse — $68, was $79

The second-generation Apple Magic Mouse, unsurprisingly, is included in our list of the best mouse for Mac because it works perfectly with Apple’s MacOS and iPadOS. If you need a new mouse for your Mac computer, MacBook, or iPad, the Apple Magic Mouse will provide convenience because it’s wireless, and you won’t have to deal with any loose batteries because it’s rechargeable. In fact, it can last for weeks in between charges, so you’ll rarely have to plug it in. Its Multi-Touch Surface works as a built-in trackpad, allowing you to access functions such as scrolling, zooming, and swiping with a flick or tap of your fingers. The Apple Magic Mouse’s build quality is also topnotch, with aluminum at the bottom and a top surface made of glass that are both comfortable to hold and impressively stylish.

Apple Magic Trackpad — $115, was $129

The second-generation Apple Magic Trackpad is also mentioned in our roundup of the best mouse for Mac even though it’s technically not a mouse because it’s an excellent pointing device that brings MacBook gestures to your Mac or iPad. Like the Apple Magic Mouse, it’s wireless and rechargeable, with the same battery life that can last weeks without having to plug it in. There are sensors underneath the edge-to-edge glass surface that are capable of detecting slight differences in the amount of pressure that you apply, for added functionality to your touch commands.

