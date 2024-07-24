It’s been a long time coming but Apple has finally decided to launch Apple Maps on the web.

Currently in beta, Apple Maps on the web is compatible with Safari and Chrome browsers on Mac and iPad, as well as Chrome and Edge browsers on Windows PCs. Support for additional browsers and platforms, as well as languages other than English, will be expanded over time, Apple said in a message on Wednesday.

To try out Apple Maps on the web, select this link.

Up to now, Apple Maps had only been available as an app on Apple devices like the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, so this week’s expansion to the web gives it much wider availability.

At the current time, Apple Maps on the web offers directions for driving and walking, but not yet public transportation or cycling. Also unavailable in the beta version is Look Around, Apple’s equivalent of Google’s Street View, which lets you explore neighborhoods at street level through high-quality, panoramic imagery. We can expect these missing features to be added over time.

The beta version of Apple Maps on the web includes links to useful information for stores, restaurants, bars, and so on, including photos, hours, ratings, and reviews. You can also take actions like ordering food directly from the Maps place card.

Satellite views of locations around the world are also available, along with standard and hybrid views.

Developers can link out to Apple Maps on the web, so their users can get driving directions, see detailed place information, and more, Apple said.

Apple Maps launched in 2012, but the tool clearly wasn’t ready for prime time. The early rollout turned into a major public relations disaster for the company and CEO Tim Cook, new in the job at the time, felt compelled to make a public apology. But over the years, Apple has invested heavily in building out Apple Maps and today it’a a powerful alternative to Google Maps.