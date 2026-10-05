Apple may have quietly bumped iCloud Mail aliases from three to nine, but won’t say why

Here’s a rather strange one. Apple’s own support page promises three iCloud Mail aliases, but iCloud.com seems to be offering a limit of three.

Users spotted the mismatch last week and reported on social forums. However, Apple hasn’t explained which is correct.

What exactly changed with iCloud mail aliases?

A Reddit user noticed first and asked whether the cap had grown. Apple’s iCloud.com showed seven aliases remaining, but two were already in use.

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A commenter replied with zero of nine used. Since then, the thread has piled up 34 upvotes and 14 comments. A MacRumors forum member also saw the same thing. What is strange, though, is that Apple’s support page still says you can create up to three.

I’d say this is either a rollout that outran the paperwork or an unannounced test.

Why does having nine aliases actually matter?

An alias is a custom @icloud.com address that reroutes mail to your main inbox while keeping your real email address hidden. Speaking from some experience, users often reached the previous limit (three) quite fast: shopping, newsletters, and a side project, and that was it.

Freeing a slot has been risky. Apple says deleting an alias is permanent. Further, you’d have to wait seven days to make another. Any account tied to the old address could leave your password reset or one-time access code email stranded.

I’d say that the nine readable addresses let finance, bills, and job hunting each get their own, keeping the main inbox relatively cleaner while letting users dedicate one alias to a broader search intent or topic.

Apple has long capped aliases at three per account, and its support guide still states that. iCloud+ subscribers can sidestep it with a custom domain, though that is a separate setup entirely. If you ask me, this is one of those quality-of-life updates that Apple should take credit for.

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