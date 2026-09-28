Apple moves quickly to fix iPhone 18 Pro Face ID failures, but iOS 27.0.1 may not have patched everything

Two weeks after iOS 27 shipped, Apple is already fixing things that went wrong with the operating system, particularly on the latest iPhones.

The company released iOS 27.0.1 today to fix the Face ID bug that could restart iPhone 18 Pro models, along with smaller issues affecting every iPhone on iOS 27.

This Glitch Can FULLY CRASH the new iPhone 18 Pro



New iOS glitch has been discovered which can make the iPhone completely UNRESPONSIVE and mess up the entire UI. Apple NEEDS to take action immediately and push a HOTFIX update ASAP.



This is not a minor visual bug. Your iPhone… pic.twitter.com/pFYqcnbnt9 — TechDroider (@techdroider) September 27, 2026

What exactly got fixed?

The biggest fix, as Apple mentions in the release notes, is for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. Apple buried this year’s Face ID sensor (the infrared camera, specifically) under the display, a first for the lineup. Now, some units can’t reliably read a face and restart the phone instead of asking you to try again.

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iOS 27.0.1 patches whatever software logic caused that. Two smaller fixes also apply to every iPhone on iOS 27, not just the flagships.

Photos at 2x zoom occasionally picked up a faint color cast, now corrected, and Notification Center or Control Center could freeze and stop responding to touch. Both are fixed here.

How bad was this?

Complaints rolled in within days of iOS 27’s launch two weeks ago, filling Apple’s support forums with videos of Face ID locking people out mid-use entirely.

Apple moved fast by its own standards, tracking down a fix within roughly two weeks. It’s still unclear whether this was a software timing issue or whether the new under-display sensor needed firmware tuning, and Apple hasn’t said which.

Alongside iOS 27.0.1, Apple also released corresponding iPadOS 27.0.1 and visionOS 27.0.1 updates, along with macOS 26.7.1. To install an update, open Settings > General > Software Update.

After drafting this article, I thought about checking what iPhone 18 Pro users have to say about the update.

iOS 27.0.1 didn’t fix anything.



I’m sorry, but this is the worst experience I’ve had with a modern-day smartphone. This shouldn’t be present on ANY phone, let alone one that costs $1,300. pic.twitter.com/42vrc4YOan — Amir (@WorkaholicDavid) September 28, 2026

Turns out, plenty of X posts claim that the bug still exists on iOS 27.0.1.

Apple viennent de sortir aujourd’hui, après 2 semaines, la première mise à jour d’iOS 27.



Laissez-moi vous dire que c’est toujours une catastrophe! Un simple widget peut casser votre écran d’accueil.



La qualité logicielle chez Apple est en dégringolade totale! pic.twitter.com/X9SCakPToh — Ma𝕏 🍁 (@itsyaboimaxoo) September 28, 2026

There are plenty of videos where iPhones seem to glitch on the lock screen or home screen, even not responding to touch.