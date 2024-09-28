Apple’s iPhone 16 launch event in September was full of new devices, but Apple still has more up its sleeve. Multiple rumors point to a second show in October where the company is expected announce a bunch of new and updated products.

What could we see at this October event? And when exactly will it be? Is there anything that we don’t expect to make an appearance? We’ve put this guide together to give you the lowdown on the show so you’re in the know and ready to go. Give it a read to see what’s coming.

When will the event take place?

In recent years, Apple has made a habit of hosting an event in October. It tends to host a show on either a Monday or a Tuesday, but it has been a bit inconsistent with the week on which the event falls. Here’s a look at the dates of Apple’s October events from previous years:

2023: Monday, October 30

2021: Monday, October 18

2020: Tuesday, October 13

2018: Tuesday, October 30

There were no October shows in 2019 or 2022. Based on the previous schedules, we’d say that the most likely dates for this year’s event are either October 14 or 15, or October 28 or 29. There’s also a chance it could take place on October 21 or 22. That’s a pretty broad range of dates, but it’s all we’ve got to go on for now.

M4 MacBook Pro

The MacBook Pro was last updated in October 2023 to give it M3-series chips. Speculation has been rife that Apple wants to switch to an annual refresh cycle for its devices, and that suggests the MacBook Pro’s time could come this October. As well as that, Apple has already rolled out the M4 chip in the iPad Pro, so it makes sense for the MacBook Pro to follow suit shortly after.

Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman believes the MacBook Pro is a shoo-in for October. Gurman says there will be updates across the line: the entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro will get an M4 chip, while the other 14-inch models and the 16-inch MacBook Pro will receive the M4 Pro and M4 Max chips.

Don’t expect design changes, though — the MacBook Pro’s chassis was revamped in 2021, so it’s a little early for a new design. While an OLED MacBook Pro is thought to be in the works, it’s not expected until 2026 at the earliest.

Redesigned M4 Mac mini

The design of the Mac mini has remained largely the same for years — its last major visual overhaul was in June 2010, over 14 years ago. Fortunately, we shouldn’t have too long to wait for the next redesign, as Mark Gurman has reported it’s set to receive a new look at Apple’s October event.

This should result in the Mac mini having a footprint about the size of an Apple TV box, which is noticeably smaller than the current Mac mini’s dimensions. In return, the Mac mini is expected to get a little taller.

That’s not the only change coming to Apple’s smallest desktop Mac. Leaked macOS code suggests it could get five USB ports (up from the maximum four on the current Mac mini), and Gurman says those ports will all be USB-C, replacing the existing USB-A slots. Two of them will be on the front of the device, making them much easier to access, while three will be on the rear. We can also expect M4 and M4 Pro chips on the inside.

M4 iMac

A new iMac is a strong bet for October, but as with the iMac’s M3 update in 2023, it’s only expected to see minor tweaks this time around. The main change will be the introduction of an M4 chip, but we shouldn’t expect anything more powerful (such as the M4 Pro).

There’s also a pretty good chance that Apple’s iMac accessories — like the Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad — could get USB-C charging ports to replace the existing Lightning connectors. Apple has been switching out its devices’ Lightning ports to comply with European Union regulations, so it seems inevitable that the iMac’s peripherals will follow suit.

The iPad and iPad mini

A previous report from Mark Gurman claimed that there are “new iPads in the works, including an upgraded mini version,” and that these would be coming to the October event. The use of the plural for “iPads” suggests that we can expect more than just the iPad mini, and it’s likely that the entry-level iPad is the missing piece of the puzzle.

That’s because the iPad Air and iPad Pro were both updated in May 2024, making an October refresh doubtful. The iPad mini and entry-level iPad, meanwhile, were last changed in 2021 and 2022, respectively, making them much more probable candidates for the October event.

The iPad mini is expected to get a faster chip, better cameras (on both the front and back), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, new colors, plus a fix for the “jelly scrolling” issue the iPad mini has suffered in the past.

As for the entry-level iPad, rumors are a little thin on the ground, but a new chip seems like a certainty. Other than that, we’ll just have to wait and see what arrives in October.

Everything we don’t expect to see

There are plenty of rumored products for Apple’s October event, but also a few others that are unlikely to be unveiled on stage. For instance, while the show will be Mac-focused, some Apple computers almost certainly won’t make an appearance.

That includes the Mac Studio and the Mac Pro — although they were both last updated in 2023, they’re not expected to join Apple’s annual upgrade cycle (perhaps due to the longer development times needed for their high-end chips). Instead, the new Mac Studio will probably debut around the middle of 2025, while the Mac Pro should be updated before the end of the year.

Likewise, rumors suggest that the MacBook Air will be upgraded in spring 2025 rather than at the October show. The M3 MacBook Air launched in March 2024, so a second upgrade within the same calendar year is probably not in the cards.

Finally, there are a few other products that, in all probability, won’t be ready in time for October, despite apparently being in the works. That includes a new iPhone SE, upgrades to the AirTags tracker, and a new Apple TV box. Chances are these are all coming in 2025.