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Apple is reportedly giving the MacBook Pro a touchscreen and the iPad Mini a higher price tag

Apple might finally admit that touching a screen is useful on a laptop

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Apple is preparing for a major Mac and iPad launch towards the end of October, with redesigned MacBook Pro models expected to take centre stage. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter, Apple is planning an event on or around October 27, where it could introduce touchscreen MacBook Pro laptops, updated Macs and a new iPad mini.

The launch could mark a significant shift for the MacBook Pro, which is reportedly getting its most substantial redesign in years. Apple had initially targeted a late-2025 release for the touchscreen laptop, but development priorities and supply-chain delays pushed the launch back. The new models are now said to be ready for their debut.

MacBook Pro could finally get a touchscreen and OLED display

The centrepiece of the event is expected to be redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, internally codenamed K114 and K116. Gurman reports that both laptops will feature touchscreen OLED displays, marking a departure from Apple’s longstanding position that MacBooks work best without touch input.

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The new laptops could also bring an iPhone-like Dynamic Island and an updated version of macOS Golden Gate designed to better support touch interactions. Apple is reportedly working to make the machines significantly lighter, although they may not become noticeably thinner.

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If these changes arrive as reported, the MacBook Pro could offer a more flexible experience for people who switch between traditional keyboard-and-trackpad workflows and direct screen interaction. The OLED display could also deliver deeper blacks and stronger contrast than the current models’ screens. Apple has not officially confirmed the specifications or the event date.

M6 Macs and an OLED iPad mini could join the lineup

The redesigned MacBook Pro is not expected to be the only hardware announced. Gurman says Apple is also preparing a 14-inch MacBook Pro and an iMac that retain their existing designs but move to M6 processors. That could bring a performance upgrade without a major visual overhaul for these products.

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An OLED iPad mini is also reportedly on the agenda. Alongside the new display, it is expected to feature an A20 Pro chip, a relocated FaceTime camera, and a redesigned speaker system. Gurman expects the price to rise considerably from the current $599 starting point, estimating it could reach around $799. That figure is his estimate, not a confirmed price.

Apple has not formally announced the October event, so the date and product details remain subject to change. Gurman describes it as potentially Apple’s final major product launch of 2026, with attention expected to shift to a broader lineup of Macs, iPads and iPhones in early 2027.

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