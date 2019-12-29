Apple is reportedly looking to dive into esports through a gaming-focused Mac that is rumored to be in the works, with the company said to be planning to unveil the computer at its Worldwide Developers Conference in 2020.

Patently Apple reported on a new rumor from Taiwan that Apple is looking to launch “an esports-centric PC” next year, with a price tag of up to $5,000. The gaming Mac will either be a large-screen all-in-one or a large-screen gaming laptop.

The rest of the details remain largely unknown, but according to the rumors, the gaming Mac will be revealed at WWDC 2020, which will be held in June.

Apple’s Mac computers are designed for professional use, and while some editions contain hardware that is capable of running moderately demanding games, gaming has never received dedicated focus for a Mac. However, as esports continues to rise in popularity while slowly entering the mainstream, Apple may be thinking that it is time to enter the gaming scene.

The Mac for gaming will come on the heels of the new Mac Pro, which starts at a price of $6,000. One of the most important aspects of the computer is that it is highly modular, allowing buyers to customize it according to their needs. A desktop gaming Mac may follow the same architecture as the new Mac Pro, which may make it more appealing to gamers who want to be able to upgrade their rigs over time.

However, given the limited library of games that can run on the macOS, it remains unclear how a Mac for gaming will be able to make a splash in the esports scene. Apple has shown significant interest in the gaming industry through the launch of the Apple Arcade, which offers subscribers access to a library of titles for $5 per month, but most of the popular esports games are not optimized to run on Mac computers.

WWDC 2020 is several months away, so if the rumor is true, it will take a while before Apple provides official confirmation for a gaming Mac. While the report remains unconfirmed, all Mac fans can do is hope that Apple is indeed looking at the burgeoning esports market as another revenue source.

Editors' Recommendations