Apple has announced its spring event will be held on April 20 at 10 a.m. PDT. The show, a “special Apple Event” dubbed “Spring Loaded,” will be held online-only and streamed at Apple.com. With the event just one week away, we are now on the cusp of a slew of announcements ranging from a new iPad Pro to AirTags and much more.

In what appears to be a clue relating to the iPad Pro, the event invitation contains a stylized illustration of the Apple logo made up of several swirling pen strokes. A key accessory of the iPad Pro is the Apple Pencil, a digital pen that can produce similar-looking lines, and the invitation might therefore be an indication that Apple is set to update its high-end tablet at the show.

The news comes after the date was accidentally leaked by Apple itself through its smart assistant Siri. As spotted by MacRumors, if you asked Siri earlier this morning “When is the next Apple event?,” the voice assistant would sometimes respond with “The special event is on Tuesday, April 20, at Apple Park in Cupertino, CA. You can get all the details on Apple.com.”

So excited for this one! Only seven more days. ???? pic.twitter.com/PVJFcESqh8 — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) April 13, 2021

The news that this year’s show will be online-only should come as no surprise, considering all Apple’s recent events have been done this way due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), due to start on June 7, will also be online-only.

A lot of new products are rumored for Apple’s spring event, from new iPad Pro and iPad Mini models to a refreshed iMac and AirPods. Apple is also strongly rumored to be introducing Tile-like tracking devices called AirTags, following on from its recent announcement that it is expanding the Find My app to third-party devices.

This will be the first Apple event to be held in April since 2010. Most Apple spring events are held in March, and this was heavily rumored this year until several Apple leakers claimed that they had been fed false information from their sources about the show date. There was also speculation that the event might even be canceled altogether, but those rumors evidently have not panned out.

