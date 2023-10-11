Apple’s 5K Studio Display is $200 off for Prime Day today

Prime Day is revealing some impressive deals right now, and among them are some products we don’t often see discounted. Among the best Apple deals you’ll find this Prime Day is the Apple 5K Studio Display. This is a good monitor to consider if you’re shopping the best monitors and prefer something made by Apple. Amazon has dropped its price to $1,399, which is a $200 savings from its regular price of $1,599. Amazon is also including free shipping with a purchase of the Apple Studio Display.

Why you should buy the Apple Studio Display

The Apple Studio Display is the monitor you should get if you’re looking for the perfect pairing with any of Apple’s other products, including the Apple MacBook Pro and the Apple MacBook Air. The Studio Display is not to be confused with the Apple Pro Display XDR, which is Apple’s high end monitor, and while the Apple Studio Display and Pro Display XDR have some similarities, the Studio Display comes in at a much lower price tag. It has a 27-inch screen that comes in at 5K resolution and 600 nits of brightness, as well as support for one billion colors and the P3 wide color gamut.

The Apple Studio Display is aimed at creative pros, but it makes a lot of sense for a number of users. It’s one of the highest quality 5K displays on the market and it has a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio, which makes it a great place to sit and watch a movie. It has a 12-megapixel ultra wide camera with Center Stage for more engaging video calls, which makes it a good option for remote workers and collaboration. It can also deliver 96-watts of power through any of its three USB-C ports or single Thunderbolt 3 port, which makes it a great option if you’re looking to extend a laptop workspace.

Amazon has discounted the Apple Studio Display for Prime day an impressive $200. This brings its price down to $1,399 from $1,599, and free shipping is included. You’ll need to act quickly to claim this deal, as it will likely come to an end when Prime Day does.

