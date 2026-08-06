Apple sweetens trade-in values for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and even some Android phones

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro lineup in just a few weeks. Ahead of the launch, the company has raised the trade-in estimates for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watch models in the US. The company has also added a small selection of Android phones to the list, including devices from Samsung, Google, and OnePlus.

iPhone and iPad values climb across the board

Most iPhone models saw their trade-in value climb compared to the last update in May, 9to5Mac reports. The iPhone 16 Pro Max now tops the list at up to $720, up from $695, with the gains extending down to nearly every model Apple still accepts. A few devices, like the iPhone 16e and iPhone X, held steady this time.

Model Updated trade-in value Old trade-in value iPhone 16 Pro Max $720 $695 iPhone 16 Pro $630 $560 iPhone 16 Plus $485 $465 iPhone 16 $480 $460 iPhone 16e Unchanged $310 iPhone 15 Pro Max $530 $490 iPhone 15 Pro $420 $410 iPhone 15 Plus $340 $325 iPhone 15 $335 $320 iPhone 14 Pro Max $405 $375 iPhone 14 Pro $335 $320 iPhone 14 Plus Unchanged $235 iPhone 14 $235 $225 iPhone SE (3rd gen) $85 $80 iPhone 13 Pro Max $340 $320 iPhone 13 Pro $285 $260 iPhone 13 $205 $195 iPhone 13 mini $155 $150 iPhone 12 Pro Max $240 $220 iPhone 12 Pro $195 $180 iPhone 12 $135 $125 iPhone 12 mini $90 $85 iPhone SE (2nd generation) Unchanged $45 iPhone 11 Pro Max $160 $150 iPhone 11 Pro $145 $135 iPhone 11 $110 $100 iPhone XS Max $95 $95 iPhone XS $70 $65 iPhone XR $90 $80 iPhone X Unchanged $60 iPhone 8 Plus Unchanged $40 iPhone 8 $40 $35

Most iPhones also gained in value in the latest update, from the entry-level iPad up to the iPad Pro.

Model Updated trade-in value Old trade-in value iPad Pro $720 $690 iPad $260 $235 iPad Air $490 $460 iPad mini $300 $265

Macs saw the biggest jump, and Android phones made it to the list

Mac estimates climbed the most, with the Mac mini’s value rising from $375 to $480, marking a jump of nearly 30 percent. The Mac Studio and MacBook Pro also saw sizable increases.

Model Updated trade-in value Old trade-in value MacBook Pro $855 $690 MacBook Air $580 $520 iMac $380 $355 iMac Pro Unchanged $315 Mac mini $480 $375 Mac Studio $1,305 $1,045 Mac Pro $2,195 $2,045

Apple Watch estimates rose too, though less dramatically, with most current models seeing a modest bump.

Model Updated trade-in value Old trade-in value Apple Watch Series 10 $165 $150 Apple Watch Ultra 2 Unchanged $305 Apple Watch Series 9 $135 $130 Apple Watch Ultra Unchanged $95 Apple Watch Series 8 $95 $90 Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) Unchanged $60 Apple Watch Series 7 $70 $65 Apple Watch Series 6 Unchanged $45 Apple Watch SE (1st gen) Unchanged $30

Apple added a couple of new Samsung, Google, and OnePlus devices to its trade-in program, including the Pixel 9 series and the OnePlus 13. A few older models saw their estimates dip slightly, but the overall trend favors owners of newer devices.

Model Updated trade-in value Old trade-in value Galaxy S22 Ultra $125 $130 Galaxy S22+ $85 $80 Galaxy S22 $85 $80 Galaxy S21 Ultra $95 – Galaxy S21+ Unchanged $75 Galaxy S21 Unchanged $55 Pixel 9 Pro XL $315 – Pixel 9 Pro $305 – Pixel 9 $210 – Pixel 8 Pro $155 $165 Pixel 8 Unchanged $115 Pixel 8a Unchanged $105 Pixel 7 Pro $90 $95 Pixel 7 $60 $65 OnePlus 13 $250 – OnePlus 13R $165 – OnePlus 12 Unchanged $200 OnePlus 12R Unchanged $115

These trade-in values are estimates, not guarantees, and your final offer still depends on your device’s condition and configuration. If you’re planning to cash in on the bump, check your device over carefully first, since even minor wear can chip away at its value. With the iPhone 18 Pro expected to arrive within weeks, this is about as good a window you’re likely to get before the next launch resets the math.