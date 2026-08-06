Apple sweetens trade-in values for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and even some Android phones

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro lineup in just a few weeks. Ahead of the launch, the company has raised the trade-in estimates for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watch models in the US. The company has also added a small selection of Android phones to the list, including devices from Samsung, Google, and OnePlus.
iPhone and iPad values climb across the board
Most iPhone models saw their trade-in value climb compared to the last update in May, 9to5Mac reports. The iPhone 16 Pro Max now tops the list at up to $720, up from $695, with the gains extending down to nearly every model Apple still accepts. A few devices, like the iPhone 16e and iPhone X, held steady this time.
|Model
|Updated trade-in value
|Old trade-in value
|iPhone 16 Pro Max
|$720
|$695
|iPhone 16 Pro
|$630
|$560
|iPhone 16 Plus
|$485
|$465
|iPhone 16
|$480
|$460
|iPhone 16e
|Unchanged
|$310
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|$530
|$490
|iPhone 15 Pro
|$420
|$410
|iPhone 15 Plus
|$340
|$325
|iPhone 15
|$335
|$320
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|$405
|$375
|iPhone 14 Pro
|$335
|$320
|iPhone 14 Plus
|Unchanged
|$235
|iPhone 14
|$235
|$225
|iPhone SE (3rd gen)
|$85
|$80
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|$340
|$320
|iPhone 13 Pro
|$285
|$260
|iPhone 13
|$205
|$195
|iPhone 13 mini
|$155
|$150
|iPhone 12 Pro Max
|$240
|$220
|iPhone 12 Pro
|$195
|$180
|iPhone 12
|$135
|$125
|iPhone 12 mini
|$90
|$85
|iPhone SE (2nd generation)
|Unchanged
|$45
|iPhone 11 Pro Max
|$160
|$150
|iPhone 11 Pro
|$145
|$135
|iPhone 11
|$110
|$100
|iPhone XS Max
|$95
|$95
|iPhone XS
|$70
|$65
|iPhone XR
|$90
|$80
|iPhone X
|Unchanged
|$60
|iPhone 8 Plus
|Unchanged
|$40
|iPhone 8
|$40
|$35
Most iPhones also gained in value in the latest update, from the entry-level iPad up to the iPad Pro.
|Model
|Updated trade-in value
|Old trade-in value
|iPad Pro
|$720
|$690
|iPad
|$260
|$235
|iPad Air
|$490
|$460
|iPad mini
|$300
|$265
Macs saw the biggest jump, and Android phones made it to the list
Mac estimates climbed the most, with the Mac mini’s value rising from $375 to $480, marking a jump of nearly 30 percent. The Mac Studio and MacBook Pro also saw sizable increases.
|Model
|Updated trade-in value
|Old trade-in value
|MacBook Pro
|$855
|$690
|MacBook Air
|$580
|$520
|iMac
|$380
|$355
|iMac Pro
|Unchanged
|$315
|Mac mini
|$480
|$375
|Mac Studio
|$1,305
|$1,045
|Mac Pro
|$2,195
|$2,045
Apple Watch estimates rose too, though less dramatically, with most current models seeing a modest bump.
|Model
|Updated trade-in value
|Old trade-in value
|Apple Watch Series 10
|$165
|$150
|Apple Watch Ultra 2
|Unchanged
|$305
|Apple Watch Series 9
|$135
|$130
|Apple Watch Ultra
|Unchanged
|$95
|Apple Watch Series 8
|$95
|$90
|Apple Watch SE (2nd gen)
|Unchanged
|$60
|Apple Watch Series 7
|$70
|$65
|Apple Watch Series 6
|Unchanged
|$45
|Apple Watch SE (1st gen)
|Unchanged
|$30
Apple added a couple of new Samsung, Google, and OnePlus devices to its trade-in program, including the Pixel 9 series and the OnePlus 13. A few older models saw their estimates dip slightly, but the overall trend favors owners of newer devices.
|Model
|Updated trade-in value
|Old trade-in value
|Galaxy S22 Ultra
|$125
|$130
|Galaxy S22+
|$85
|$80
|Galaxy S22
|$85
|$80
|Galaxy S21 Ultra
|$95
|–
|Galaxy S21+
|Unchanged
|$75
|Galaxy S21
|Unchanged
|$55
|Pixel 9 Pro XL
|$315
|–
|Pixel 9 Pro
|$305
|–
|Pixel 9
|$210
|–
|Pixel 8 Pro
|$155
|$165
|Pixel 8
|Unchanged
|$115
|Pixel 8a
|Unchanged
|$105
|Pixel 7 Pro
|$90
|$95
|Pixel 7
|$60
|$65
|OnePlus 13
|$250
|–
|OnePlus 13R
|$165
|–
|OnePlus 12
|Unchanged
|$200
|OnePlus 12R
|Unchanged
|$115
These trade-in values are estimates, not guarantees, and your final offer still depends on your device’s condition and configuration. If you’re planning to cash in on the bump, check your device over carefully first, since even minor wear can chip away at its value. With the iPhone 18 Pro expected to arrive within weeks, this is about as good a window you’re likely to get before the next launch resets the math.