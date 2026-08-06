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Apple sweetens trade-in values for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and even some Android phones

The refreshed estimates arrive just weeks before Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro lineup.

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iPhone 16 Pro Max in Desert Titanium.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro lineup in just a few weeks. Ahead of the launch, the company has raised the trade-in estimates for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watch models in the US. The company has also added a small selection of Android phones to the list, including devices from Samsung, Google, and OnePlus.

iPhone and iPad values climb across the board

Most iPhone models saw their trade-in value climb compared to the last update in May, 9to5Mac reports. The iPhone 16 Pro Max now tops the list at up to $720, up from $695, with the gains extending down to nearly every model Apple still accepts. A few devices, like the iPhone 16e and iPhone X, held steady this time.

ModelUpdated trade-in valueOld trade-in value
iPhone 16 Pro Max$720$695
iPhone 16 Pro$630$560
iPhone 16 Plus$485$465
iPhone 16$480$460
iPhone 16eUnchanged$310
iPhone 15 Pro Max$530$490
iPhone 15 Pro$420$410
iPhone 15 Plus$340$325
iPhone 15$335$320
iPhone 14 Pro Max$405$375
iPhone 14 Pro$335$320
iPhone 14 PlusUnchanged$235
iPhone 14$235$225
iPhone SE (3rd gen)$85$80
iPhone 13 Pro Max$340$320
iPhone 13 Pro$285$260
iPhone 13$205$195
iPhone 13 mini$155$150
iPhone 12 Pro Max$240$220
iPhone 12 Pro$195$180
iPhone 12$135$125
iPhone 12 mini$90$85
iPhone SE (2nd generation)Unchanged$45
iPhone 11 Pro Max$160$150
iPhone 11 Pro$145$135
iPhone 11$110$100
iPhone XS Max$95$95
iPhone XS$70$65
iPhone XR$90$80
iPhone XUnchanged$60
iPhone 8 PlusUnchanged$40
iPhone 8$40$35

Most iPhones also gained in value in the latest update, from the entry-level iPad up to the iPad Pro.

ModelUpdated trade-in valueOld trade-in value
iPad Pro$720$690
iPad$260$235
iPad Air$490$460
iPad mini$300$265

Macs saw the biggest jump, and Android phones made it to the list

Mac estimates climbed the most, with the Mac mini’s value rising from $375 to $480, marking a jump of nearly 30 percent. The Mac Studio and MacBook Pro also saw sizable increases.

ModelUpdated trade-in valueOld trade-in value
MacBook Pro$855$690
MacBook Air$580$520
iMac$380$355
iMac ProUnchanged$315
Mac mini$480$375
Mac Studio$1,305$1,045
Mac Pro$2,195$2,045

Apple Watch estimates rose too, though less dramatically, with most current models seeing a modest bump.

ModelUpdated trade-in valueOld trade-in value
Apple Watch Series 10$165$150
Apple Watch Ultra 2Unchanged$305
Apple Watch Series 9$135$130
Apple Watch UltraUnchanged$95
Apple Watch Series 8$95$90
Apple Watch SE (2nd gen)Unchanged$60
Apple Watch Series 7$70$65
Apple Watch Series 6Unchanged$45
Apple Watch SE (1st gen)Unchanged$30

Apple added a couple of new Samsung, Google, and OnePlus devices to its trade-in program, including the Pixel 9 series and the OnePlus 13. A few older models saw their estimates dip slightly, but the overall trend favors owners of newer devices.

ModelUpdated trade-in valueOld trade-in value
Galaxy S22 Ultra$125$130
Galaxy S22+$85$80
Galaxy S22$85$80
Galaxy S21 Ultra$95
Galaxy S21+Unchanged$75
Galaxy S21Unchanged$55
Pixel 9 Pro XL$315
Pixel 9 Pro$305
Pixel 9$210
Pixel 8 Pro$155$165
Pixel 8Unchanged$115
Pixel 8aUnchanged$105
Pixel 7 Pro$90$95
Pixel 7$60$65
OnePlus 13$250
OnePlus 13R$165
OnePlus 12Unchanged$200
OnePlus 12RUnchanged$115

These trade-in values are estimates, not guarantees, and your final offer still depends on your device’s condition and configuration. If you’re planning to cash in on the bump, check your device over carefully first, since even minor wear can chip away at its value. With the iPhone 18 Pro expected to arrive within weeks, this is about as good a window you’re likely to get before the next launch resets the math.

Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra
News Writer
Pranob is a seasoned tech journalist with over eight years of experience covering consumer technology. His work has been…
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