Apple Studio Display may soon get an even better follow-up

Apple has only just announced the Studio Display during its Peek Performance spring event, but it seems that the company may have another external display coming up soon.

According to a reliable source, a Studio Display Pro may be in the works, and could potentially already launch in June.

The information comes from a tweet by Ross Young, a well-known display analyst. Until it is confirmed by Apple, there is no way of knowing whether it’s true, but Young has a good track record of predicting upcoming display releases, and there is definitely some merit to this speculation.

The rumored Studio Display Pro, supposedly set to release in June this year, is said to be a 27-inch mini LED screen with support for Apple’s ProMotion technology. The tech adapts the screen’s refresh rate to match what you’re currently doing, helping preserve battery life while maintaining high performance when it’s needed. ProMotion is currently found in the latest MacBook Pros and offers a varying refresh rate, from a very low 24Hz to a high 120Hz.

There has been some confusion in regards to Apple’s lineup for this year, and although the Peek Performance event laid some of that to rest, there are still questions left to be answered. Many experts assumed that Apple would be eager to launch an iMac Pro with its own silicon early this year, with some predictions pointing to summertime. It now seems that the rumored product may not, in fact, have been an iMac, but a Pro version of Apple’s new Studio Display external monitor.

As MacRumors explains, the confusion around the product that Apple is supposed to release soon could stem from the fact that the Studio Display (and thus the Studio Display Pro) feature webcam access and a built-in Apple chip. On the surface, the Studio Display has a similar design to an iMac, so it wasn’t a huge stretch to assume that Apple may be launching a new iMac with its own silicon instead of an external display.

Still expecting a 27” MiniLED display from Apple in June. Guess it might be a Studio Display Pro…Have confirmed it with multiple companies in their supply chain… — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) March 10, 2022

Considering that Apple has just discontinued the 27-inch Intel-based iMac, there is definitely a gap left in the market for a larger all-in-one Apple desktop — especially one powered by Apple silicon. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, an iMac Pro with an Apple chip won’t launch until 2023. Apple, on the other hand, has teased plans of wanting to release a Mac Pro based on its own silicon, but didn’t disclose when that would be happening.

With conflicting reports on the subject, it’s hard to judge with any certainty whether the Studio Display Pro or the iMac Pro are happening this year. However, for the Studio Display Pro, Ross Young says that he has confirmed with inside sources connected to Apple’s supply chain that the display will ship this summer. If that’s the case, we should be hearing about it soon.

