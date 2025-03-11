 Skip to main content
Apple to usher in VisionOS inspired cross-platform software updates

By
Features for VisionOS 2.
Apple

Apple’s 2025 devices might be paired with completely refreshed software to combat waning opinions about the brand. With the new iPhone series, the iPad, and the Mac series slated to launch later in the year, Apple may roll out fresh software designs for the devices as one of its major features of the year.

Sources close to the matter told Bloomberg editor, Mark Gurman that the coming software will have fundamental changes to the look of their respective systems, to be more uniform across platforms. The changes will be apparent in icons, menus, apps, windows, and system buttons, which will take inspiration from designs found in Apple’s Vision Pro software.

The updates are set to be a part of iOS 19 and iPadOS 19, codenamed “Luck,” and macOS 16, codenamed “Cheer,” which Gurman indicated will go beyond a typical design language refresh. Apple should discuss its plans for the upcoming software updates at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

Apple is not expected to make any moves toward merging operating systems. The brand is well-known for making it easy for users to move from device to device. In this case, its main effort is toward making software design practical and consistent across platforms. Sources note that the lessons Apple has learned from its lackluster VisionOS experiment, it would like to implement into other, more popular ecosystems with greater reach. From VisionOS, the brand plans to adopt circular app icons, simplified windows, translucent navigation panels, and more intent use of 3D depth and shadows. These features will of course be modified for the 2D point-of-view of iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Apple is gingerly navigating sales in the years after the pandemic and consumer’s bombardment with artificial intelligence. The brand is particularly looking to appeal to younger consumers with new designs, to boost sales of upcoming devices.

The devices that will likely run the software codenamed Luck and Cheer out of the box include the iPhone 17 series, the M5 MacBook Pro, and the M5 iPad Pro. Many rumors circulate about the hardware at this time. There’s a particular focus on the iPhone 17 Air. Analysts suggest that the M5 MacBook Pro may not be a major update due to the lack of an OLED display. Meanwhile, the M5 iPad Pro is expected to launch with an OLED display. It would be interesting to see if a fresh new ecosystem can be a power play for the devices and the brand.

Fionna Agomuoh
Fionna Agomuoh
Computing Writer
Fionna Agomuoh is a Computing Writer at Digital Trends. She covers a range of topics in the computing space, including…
