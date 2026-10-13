Apple says switching to Safari could add 5 hours to your MacBook’s battery life

Apple has never been shy about promoting its own apps, but its Switch to Safari campaign takes things a step further. The company has set up a dedicated page that pits Safari against Chrome, and to no one’s surprise, Apple’s comparison chart gives Chrome a “No” on every row.

Why does Apple think Safari is better?

Apple leads with battery life. In its own tests on a MacBook, Safari streamed video for up to 5 hours longer than Google Chrome on a single charge. It also opened the sites you visit most up to 35% quicker. If Chrome has ever left your MacBook gasping for a charger, these numbers will sound tempting.

Privacy is the other big pitch. Out of the box, Safari shuts out third-party cookies, and its Intelligent Tracking Prevention works to keep data-collection companies from building a profile on you. Apple doesn’t pull any punches, claiming Chrome leaves the door open for more third-party trackers to tag along as you browse.

You also get some handy extras. With Distraction Control, you can tap away a pesky page element, and Safari will keep it hidden whenever you return. Profiles let you keep work and personal browsing apart, and on supported devices, Apple Intelligence can sort your tabs into topics or ping you when a product’s price changes.

How hard is it to switch?

It’s surprisingly easy. You can bring your Chrome bookmarks and saved passwords over to Safari, so there’s no need to start from scratch. And if your work lives in Google Docs, Sheets, or Slides, they run just fine in Safari.

On Mac, open System Settings → Desktop & Dock, scroll to Default web browser, and pick Safari. On iPhone or iPad, head to Settings → Apps → Safari → Default Browser App and select Safari.

Should you ditch Chrome?

Keep in mind these numbers come from Apple’s own testing, so your mileage may vary. That said, if you live in the Apple ecosystem, the longer battery life, stronger default privacy, and the way your tabs and passwords follow you from device to device make a compelling case. If you have been sticking with Chrome out of habit, now might be a good time to give Safari a shot.



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