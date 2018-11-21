Share

If you’re looking for a sizable discount on Apple’s current 2018 model MacBook Pro, B&H is answering your call with a limited time $500 Black Friday promotion. The discount applies to Apple’s higher-end models right now, but after the $500 savings, you’ll end up paying $4,199 instead of the regular price of $4,699.

At that price, you’re getting a notebook with a lot of upgrades, including a six-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB of memory, 2TB of storage, and AMD Radeon Pro 560X discrete graphics. Like all other 15-inch MacBook Pro models from 2018, this one comes with Apple’s True Tone display technology, a Touch Bar with integrated Touch ID fingerprint sensor, a spacious trackpad with Force Touch technology, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. This MacBook Pro model will ship with Apple’s MacOS High Sierra, according to B&H’s website, but users can upgrade to MacOS Mojave for free to take advantage of the platform’s newer features, like a more advanced workflow with Stacks and Apple’s new dark mode.

B&H’s $500 promotion applies only to the Space Gray model, as the Silver version in the same configuration only gets a meager $150 discount. If you don’t need that much built-in storage, for something less expensive, B&H also offers a $450 discount on a Space Gray configuration with a 2.9GHz Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB RAM, and 1GB SSD, bringing the price down to $3,349 from $3,799.

B&H also offers other MacBook Pro configurations, but your discounts on those will vary. For example, the same configuration but with upgraded Radeon Pro Vega 16 or Radeon Pro Vega 20 graphics won’t see any discounts. If you want to shop around for a MacBook promotion with the configuration you need, be sure to visit our MacBook Black Friday buying guide for special savings from other retailers as well.

And even though you may be able to find even bigger savings on older MacBook Pros, we recommend you stay away from the 2017 models. Other than improved performance — thanks in large part to newer Intel processors on the 2018 models — the older 2017 MacBook Pro models ship with Apple’s older second-generation keyboard with butterfly key switches. The newer third-generation keyboard found on the current MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models delivers a quieter typing experience and does a better job of keeping dust and debris away from the keys. This change in design means that the Apple laptops with third-generation keyboards aren’t as susceptible to the widely reported issue of sticky keys that plagued older keyboards that required expensive repairs.