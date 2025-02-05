 Skip to main content
Apple’s AI-focused M5 chip enters mass production

By
MacBook Pro with M4
Caleb Denison / Digital Trends

Apple has begun the mass production of its M5 chip, which is set to power next-generation products, including the upcoming Mac series and iPad. Coinciding with long-standing reports, the Cupertino-based tech brand is establishing a new node process for packaging the semiconductor. The technology is intended to provide improved AI performance on the devices it powers, according to ETnews.

Industry sources told the Korean publication that Apple began packaging the M5 chip last month. Taiwan’s TSMC began the initial production of the M5 chip circuit using its 3nm process (N3P). The technology is expected to improve the power efficiency of the M5 chip by between 5% and 10%, and performance by 5% in comparison to the previous M4 chip, which will aid in improving AI performance on upcoming Mac and iPad models.

Apple is known to be releasing a series of M5 chips, including the M5, M5 Pro, M5 Max, and M5 Ultra, each with its own performance and application levels.

Other companies assisting in packaging the M5 chip series are ASE in Taiwan, Amkor in the U.S., and JCET in China. The additional outsourcing suppliers are preparing to need extra facilities to expand the mass production of the high-end chips, including Pro, Max, and Ultra, ETnews detailed.

“Orders for equipment to expand the mass production volume of the M5 are continuously being made,” an industry insider told the publication.

“As it has begun full-scale production, it will be installed in Apple devices that will be released in the future,” they added.

Previous rumors suggested that Apple’s M5 launch might be lackluster, but that was before the brand made its intent in the AI market apparent. Notable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in December 2024 that the earliest M5 models should begin mass production during the first and second quarter of 2025, while the M5 Ultra would likely begin mass production in 2026. He added that higher-end chips would be “better suited for AI inferencing.”

Fionna Agomuoh
Fionna Agomuoh
Computing Writer
Fionna Agomuoh is a Computing Writer at Digital Trends. She covers a range of topics in the computing space, including…
