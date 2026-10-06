Apple’s busy month could see another batch of new devices in late October

Apple’s Fall launch slate for 2026 is looking absolutely stacked. The company has already lifted the covers from next-generation Mac hardware, alongside new iPhones, AirPods, and a couple of updated smartwatches. But it seems the company has a lot more to show before the year comes to an end.

It was recently reported that the company has set the date for an event on October 13, where it could reveal updated Apple TV hardware, its long-awaited smart home hub device, and a refreshed HomePod mini. Now, a fresh rumor claims that the companty has a second batch of product reveals lined up for late October.

“Apple is planning to unveil additional new products in the final week of October, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter,” notes Macrumors. The report doesn’t explicitly mention which products Apple is going to announce, but it seems new Mac hardware could very well be on the table.

What’s next?

Here’s a quick rundown of everything that Apple could launch later this month.