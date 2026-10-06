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Apple’s busy month could see another batch of new devices in late October

More macs, updated HomePod mini, refreshed iPad mini, the long-awaited smart home hub, and more.

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Apple’s Fall launch slate for 2026 is looking absolutely stacked. The company has already lifted the covers from next-generation Mac hardware, alongside new iPhones, AirPods, and a couple of updated smartwatches. But it seems the company has a lot more to show before the year comes to an end.

It was recently reported that the company has set the date for an event on October 13, where it could reveal updated Apple TV hardware, its long-awaited smart home hub device, and a refreshed HomePod mini. Now, a fresh rumor claims that the companty has a second batch of product reveals lined up for late October.

Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
Shikhar Mehrotra / Digital Trends

“Apple is planning to unveil additional new products in the final week of October, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter,” notes Macrumors. The report doesn’t explicitly mention which products Apple is going to announce, but it seems new Mac hardware could very well be on the table.

What’s next?

Here’s a quick rundown of everything that Apple could launch later this month.

  • OLED MacBook Pro aka MacBook Ultra: Apple is expected to launch a top-tier laptop with a touch-sensitive OLED screen and a dramatically thinner and lighter profile.
  • HomePod mini: The next-generation smart speaker by Apple could be equipped with a new chip, a trio of new color options, and, more importantly, support for Siri AI.
  • Apple TV 4K: This one won’t be much of a design overhaul, but could still make a splash with support for Siri AI and a much faster chip, alongside updated wireless connectivity protocols.
  • Apple home hub: One of the most ambitious projects that Apple has worked on, the smart home hub will reportedly be an iPad-like device with an arm attached to a speaker-like base, a front-facing camera, and plenty of personalization features, while serving as a hub for interacting with all the smart home devices in your home.
  • iPad mini: Apple is expected to launch a new mini tablet with an OLED screen, faster chip, and a front-facing camera that has now been moved to landscape orientation.
  • More new Macs? Though we haven’t heard much about any other splashy Mac hardware, but it seems a new iMac with an updated M6 chip and MacBook Pro could make an appearance later this month.
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Managing Editor
Nadeem is the Managing Editor at Digital Trends.
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