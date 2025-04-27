Apple’s low-cost Vision Pro headset could land sooner than expected

Table of Contents Table of Contents When can we expect Apple’s next XR headset? What’s the low-cost Apple headset all about?

Apple’s Vision Pro headset, despite being the most advanced XR gear of its kind, wasn’t quite the roaring success the company may have expected. An asking price worth $3,500 was certainly a deterrent for enthusiasts, but the lack of a full-fledged computing ecosystem built around it was also a lackluster show.

The company has, however, no intention of giving up. On the contrary, Apple is working on a more affordable, watered-down version, and it could arrive sooner than expected. According to Bloomberg, there’s a chance the headset might make an appearance later this year, possibly around the same window as the iPhone 17 series.

A few analysts had recently predicted that Apple’s new XR headset with toned-down hardware could take a couple of years, at the very least, before it lands on the market. It seems the white-hot competition has inspired Apple to pick up the pace.

When can we expect Apple’s next XR headset?

“All signs point to the lighter model arriving between the end of this year and the first half of 2026,” says the Bloomberg report. In the past, we’ve come across rumors of an alleged “Vision One” model being in development, so there’s that.

The report, however, sheds light on an interesting conundrum.

Will Apple retire the Vision Pro, or keep it on the shelves alongside the lower-cost version? “The main uncertainty is whether the lighter version will be considered a replacement for the Vision Pro or a cheaper alternative,” it adds.

It’s a tricky question because the company is reportedly developing a flagship successor as well. It will come with an interesting twist, however. As per the outlet, this model will work in a tethered mode, hooked to a Mac to deliver peak performance without any latency or battery life woes.

What’s the low-cost Apple headset all about?

As far as the cheaper Vision-series headset is concerned, Bloomberg has previously reported that it could come equipped with the upcoming M5 silicon. Apple is expected to launch Mac gear and a new iPad Pro powered by the same processor later this year.

The biggest change is going to be the size and bulk profiles. It is expected to be lighter and might tip the scales at less than a pound. As far as the pricing is concerned, it could go for around $1,500 to $2,500. For comparison, the Vision Pro carries a sticker price worth $3,500.

To go with the lower asking price on its affordable XR headset, Apple will reportedly equip it with a lower-resolution display unit. Details about just how Apple is reducing the weight, and if there’s going to be any major design change, remain under wraps.

But if the Vision Pro is anything to go by, Apple needs to do more than just shed some weight. Wearing the current-gen Vision Pro is an uncomfortable experience. It would be interesting to see how Apple fixes that ergonomic situation on its upcoming low-cost headset.