 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple’s low-cost Vision Pro headset could land sooner than expected

By
A person pinches while wearing an Apple Vision Pro.
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

Apple’s Vision Pro headset, despite being the most advanced XR gear of its kind, wasn’t quite the roaring success the company may have expected. An asking price worth $3,500 was certainly a deterrent for enthusiasts, but the lack of a full-fledged computing ecosystem built around it was also a lackluster show.

The company has, however, no intention of giving up. On the contrary, Apple is working on a more affordable, watered-down version, and it could arrive sooner than expected. According to Bloomberg, there’s a chance the headset might make an appearance later this year, possibly around the same window as the iPhone 17 series.

Recommended Videos

A few analysts had recently predicted that Apple’s new XR headset with toned-down hardware could take a couple of years, at the very least, before it lands on the market. It seems the white-hot competition has inspired Apple to pick up the pace.

Related

When can we expect Apple’s next XR headset? 

Christine wearing the Apple Vision Pro demo unit.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

“All signs point to the lighter model arriving between the end of this year and the first half of 2026,” says the Bloomberg report. In the past, we’ve come across rumors of an alleged “Vision One” model being in development, so there’s that.

The report, however, sheds light on an interesting conundrum. 

Will Apple retire the Vision Pro, or keep it on the shelves alongside the lower-cost version? “The main uncertainty is whether the lighter version will be considered a replacement for the Vision Pro or a cheaper alternative,” it adds.  

It’s a tricky question because the company is reportedly developing a flagship successor as well. It will come with an interesting twist, however. As per the outlet, this model will work in a tethered mode, hooked to a Mac to deliver peak performance without any latency or battery life woes.

What’s the low-cost Apple headset all about? 

A man wears an Apple Vision Pro headset.
Apple

As far as the cheaper Vision-series headset is concerned, Bloomberg has previously reported that it could come equipped with the upcoming M5 silicon. Apple is expected to launch Mac gear and a new iPad Pro powered by the same processor later this year. 

The biggest change is going to be the size and bulk profiles. It is expected to be lighter and might tip the scales at less than a pound. As far as the pricing is concerned, it could go for around $1,500 to $2,500. For comparison, the Vision Pro carries a sticker price worth $3,500. 

To go with the lower asking price on its affordable XR headset, Apple will reportedly equip it with a lower-resolution display unit. Details about just how Apple is reducing the weight, and if there’s going to be any major design change, remain under wraps. 

But if the Vision Pro is anything to go by, Apple needs to do more than just shed some weight. Wearing the current-gen Vision Pro is an uncomfortable experience. It would be interesting to see how Apple fixes that ergonomic situation on its upcoming low-cost headset. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
Apple’s AR glasses are coming, but they could be too late for Mac fans
Apple iGlasses

Mac fans received some bad news a week or two ago. No, it wasn’t that the upcoming MacBook Air has been canned or that prices are doubling on the MacBook Pro. It was that Apple had canceled a plan to release a pair of augmented reality (AR) glasses that would pair with a Mac, giving users a brand-new way to use their computer in 3D space.

Sure, it sounds like a pretty niche device. But it could have been an interesting stopgap between the Vision Pro -- with its big, bulky design that’s ill-suited to long-term use -- and a proper pair of AR glasses that don’t need to be connected to your home computer.

Read more
Apple’s secret Vision Pro controller suggests it’s finally taking VR gaming seriously
A person gaming on the Apple Vision Pro headset.

You would think that Apple’s Vision Pro headset would be the perfect platform for virtual reality (VR) gaming. After all, it has a top-notch processor, super-high-resolution displays, and both VR and augmented reality (AR) capabilities. In theory, that should make it a leading device for gamers.

The reality is, unfortunately, very different, with few popular gaming titles making it onto visionOS. And really, Apple’s headset is held back by one key weakness: its lack of proper VR controller support.

Read more
Apple’s Vision Pro is getting the M5 chip, but that’s not what it really needs
Two people talk while one wears an Apple Vision Pro headset. Their eyes are visible through the device using the EyeSight feature.

We’ve not yet seen the full rollout of Apple’s M4 chip family -- the M4 Ultra is still yet to make an appearance -- but already we’ve just learned that the M5 chip is now in production. That means it’ll probably arrive in Macs either late this year or early next year.

If you’ve been waiting to buy a new MacBook Pro, that could mean 2026 is the year to finally pull the trigger. After all, Apple is expected to fully redesign its flagship laptop for next year’s release, and if that coincides with a powerful new M5 chip, all the better.

Read more