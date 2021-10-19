  1. Computing

Apple’s latest product? A pricey polishing cloth

By

If you somehow missed it, Apple has just released some new kit that includes upgraded MacBook Pro laptops and AirPods earbuds, as well as new colors for its HomePod Mini smart speaker.

It also released a brand new product called Polishing Cloth, though it made no mention of it during Monday’s online presentation. Shame. It would’ve been fun to see Tim Cook or Jony Ive’s replacement attempting to wax lyrical about the new product, but instead, the tech giant quietly added the cloth to its online store without saying a word.

Apple's new Polishing Cloth.
Apple

If you want to get your hands on the Polishing Cloth, you’ll have to give Apple $19. For that you get a piece of presumably really soft cloth, as well as … er, that’s it. And you’ll have to be patient, too, as it takes at least three weeks for the item to ship.

On its product page, Apple says the cloth, which features the company’s logo in the bottom right corner, is made with “soft, nonabrasive material,” adding that it “cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively.” It might even clean an Android device.

What it doesn’t tell you is its size, so it could be as small as a postage stamp or as large as a beach towel, though it’s probably somewhere in between.

Click on “compatibility” and the listing dramatically expands to include just about every Apple product you can think of. It’s a rather curious list. Yes, you can use it on your ancient iPod Shuffle, but only on the fourth generation, apparently. You can also use it to spruce up your iPod Nano, but unless it’s the seventh generation of the device, keep the cloth well away.

If you’re in the market for a polishing cloth but don’t want the Polishing Cloth, we suggest you check out Digital Trends’ own suggestions that start at a more reasonable $5 and top out at $13, the pricier option including five soft cloths as opposed to one.

Editors' Recommendations

The best single-player games

Closeup of Samus from Metroid Dread.

All the early Apple Black Friday deals you can shop TODAY

Prime Day 2021 Apple Deals

Walmart just refreshed its Black Friday deals — here’s what’s new

walmart is dropping 3 black friday sales

This $149 robot vacuum is the single best early Black Friday deal

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim)

How to watch Google’s Pixel 6 event today; Pixel 6 and 6 Pro expected

Google Pixel 6 Image Composite.

Best Buy is practically giving away the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones today

Man in cafe working on a laptop wearing Sony WH1000-XM4 wireless over-the-ear noise-canceling headphones

QUICK! Best Buy has a brand new Chromebook for ONLY $99 right now

hp chromebook 11 6 deal best buy back to school sale 2020

This 32-inch 4K monitor is so cheap at Walmart today it could be a mistake

An image of the LG UltraGear monitor.

This 70-inch 4K TV just got a HUGE PRICE CUT at Walmart for Black Friday

blink xt2 security camera apple watch series 3 airpods pro ipad mini microsoft surface 7 lg 4k tv dell xps 123 samsung galaxy

Apple TV just got a HUGE price cut at Best Buy for Black Friday

Apple TV multi-camera view

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 down to lowest-ever price at Best Buy — but hurry!

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic on the wrist.

Beats Studio 3 headphones are $180 OFF at Best Buy — seriously!

Beats

You won’t believe how cheap the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is at Best Buy today

Galaxy Z Flip 3's screen being used.