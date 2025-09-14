 Skip to main content
Apple’s next wave of new devices is imminent and even more exciting

New laptops, AirTag, HomePod mini, external display, and more.

By
A MacBook's display capacity can be increased by incorporating an iPad as an external screen.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

If you thought that Apple’s Fall Launch event was packed to the gills, it seems the company will prove that notion wrong. And pretty soon. Apple is reportedly eyeing an October launch event for new products, and in the coming months, a total of ten new devices will hit the shelves.

What’s next for Apple?

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple will kickstart a new product refresh cycle next month, starting with the iPad Pro. The big draw is going to be the next-gen M5 silicon, while the design remains identical to the current-gen iPad Pro.

Rear shell of the M4 iPad Pro.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Apple, however, is targeting a crucial change. Instead of a lone front camera fitted in landscape orientation, the upcoming slate will feature two front cameras, one sensor positioned alongside the vertical and horizontal edges. Samsung has already tried the dual-camera approach on its massive Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra tablet, but both cameras were clustered together for landscape capture.

Next in line is the second-gen AirTag, which supposedly gets a new chip that enhances its range and enables precision finding, as well. Apple is also eyeing a Vision Pro refresh, but this won’t be a massive overhaul. Instead, it will likely get a new (and hopefully, more comfortable) headband, alongside a new chip.

Computing is next

Apple has been working on its next-generation M5 silicon built atop TSMC’s improved process node. The baseline variant will first appear inside the iPad Pro, and will be followed up by an updated MacBook Pro model. It was rumored that the “Pro” laptops would land later in 2025, but Bloomberg’s report now predicts a likely reveal early next year. As usual, the 14-inch and 16-inch models will be offered with the new M5 Pro and M5 Max silicon variants.

MacBook Pro with M4
Caleb Denison / Digital Trends

Later in 2026, Apple will also refresh the MacBook Air portfolio with the M5 chip. Unfortunately, neither the Air, nor the Pro laptops, are expected to get a design makeover. The Apple TV is also due for an upgrade, and could offer a faster chip and likely the N1 networking silicon Apple has fitted inside the iPhone Air.

The HomePod mini will reportedly be updated with a new chip and fresh color options, as well. And after a long spell, a new Mac external monitor could also make an appearance next year, alongside the iPhone 17e and the highly anticipated smart home device that will also introduce the next-gen avatar of Siri with advanced AI chops, somewhat similar to Amazon’s Alexa+ assistant.

