Are external GPUs still worth it in 2025?

External GPUs (eGPUs) have long promised a tantalizing compromise — portability when you need it, and desktop-class performance when you don’t. But as laptop GPUs get faster and AI workloads move to dedicated NPUs, the value proposition of an eGPU dock feels less straightforward than ever.

For gamers and creative professionals tied to the best thin-and-light ultrabooks, eGPUs still offer a way to transform a modest machine into a graphics powerhouse. Thunderbolt 5 and the fairly new OCuLink interfaces now offer significantly improved bandwidth over their predecessors, reducing bottlenecks that once plagued external GPU performance. However, that doesn’t mean all the original drawbacks have been solved.

Take for instance, Razer’s newly launched Core X V2, which showcases the current state of external GPU (eGPU) technology by adopting the latest Thunderbolt 5 interface. This upgrade theoretically offers a bandwidth up to 80Gbps in both directions (bi-directional) or utilize the “Bandwidth Boost” mode for up to 120Gbps for video-intensive tasks in one direction while maintaining 40Gbps in the other. These speeds allow desktop-grade GPUs to perform more effectively over a cable than ever before.

However, the Core X V2 also reflects modern trade-offs by dropping the built-in power supply and I/O ports found in earlier models requiring users to bring their own power supply unit and, optionally, buy a separate $390 dock for connectivity. At $350, it’s also more expensive than its predecessor despite being more stripped down. On top of that, compatibility is now limited only to devices running on Windows with either a Thunderbolt 4/5 or USB4 port while Apple Silicon Macs remain unsupported.

One of the biggest arguments against eGPUs in 2025 is diminishing returns. While they still offer a dramatic performance uplift over integrated graphics, many premium laptops come with capable discrete GPUs that can handle most modern games at respectable settings and resolutions. For creators, the line between desktop and mobile GPUs has narrowed since render times and AI-assisted workflows are often bottlenecked more by CPU and memory than by pure GPU horsepower.

Performance: Gains and limitations

Even with fast Thunderbolt links, eGPUs still lose some speed compared to an internal GPU slot. PC Gamer conducted a detailed performance analysis of eGPU setups using two fairly modern graphics cards including an RTX 4070 Ti and an RTX 4090. The testing was done across four different configurations including a Thunderbolt eGPU dock, an OCuLink eGPU dock, PCIe x8, and a native desktop PCIe x16 connection. Benchmarks were performed at 1440p using ultra settings, measuring both average framerates and 1% lows to assess frame pacing and stutter.

The RTX 4070 Ti results showed that Thunderbolt was by far the most limiting setup, running approximately 25% slower than OCuLink and showing pronounced frame stutter and poor 1% lows. OCuLink, despite also being limited to four PCIe lanes, performed noticeably better and approached desktop-like averages in many cases, though some minor stutter remained. Interestingly, the PCIe x8 configuration performed nearly identically to full PCIe x16 desktop usage, proving that eight lanes are sufficient for this mid-range GPU.

In our testing of the Minisforum DEG1, a $99 open-air eGPU dock using the OCuLink standard, we found that it delivers good real-world performance with only modest impact even when paired with high-end GPUs. When paired with an RTX 4080 Super, Cyberpunk 2077 and Returnal ran nearly identically to a desktop setup, while demanding titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Forza Horizon 5 showed a 12% drop. Horizon Zero Dawn was the exception, with a ~35% performance decline, but this still outperforms older eGPU systems. In benchmarks like 3DMark Time Spy on a 4060 Ti, the DEG1 achieved graphics scores between ~9,600 and 13,500, depending on the host, with PCIe Gen 4 bandwidth measured around 6–6.7 GB/s, indicating its ability to preserve the majority of a card’s potential in realistic scenarios.

It is fair to conclude that eGPUs still carry notable bandwidth limitations, particularly when paired with high-end GPUs. While newer interfaces like Thunderbolt 5 and OCuLink improve average framerates, stuttering remains a major bottleneck that undermines the experience. As such, it is recommended that eGPU users are better off pairing their enclosures with upper mid-range cards which are less likely to be choked by the limited bandwidth and can still deliver solid performance without the drawbacks of stutter-heavy frame pacing.

Expect roughly 70–80% of desktop performance from an external setup, and diminishing returns as you push the GPU size upward. If you plan to output to the laptop’s own screen rather than an external monitor, prepare for even more overhead as some tests found the performance penalty shrinks with an external display because data doesn’t have to double-hop back into the laptop.

Cost and portability

A core drawback of eGPUs is the price of admission. The enclosure itself can cost hundreds of dollars. Razer’s Core X V2 is $350 on its own, not including the GPU or even a power supply. Many older TB4 enclosures similarly went for $200–400. Then you must buy a desktop-class GPU which is a luxury on its own, and in most cases, a power supply unit unless the enclosure includes one. Compare that to buying a new gaming laptop or compact desktop for a similar investment, you could get a machine that already has a GPU with no latency penalty.

Portability is another concern. An eGPU setup is far from being light and portable, especially the ones that allow you to install a full-size desktop class GPU. You would dock it at home or office, not toss it in a backpack on a plane. By contrast, a high-end gaming laptop contains its GPU internally and requires only one power cord. Some companies have tried truly portable eGPUs for instance, the ROG XG Mobile dock from Asus. While the previous version included a proprietary connector, the latest variant has moved to TB5 expanding compatibility to a wider range of devices. However, it is important to know that Asus could only make the dock portable by integrating laptop-class GPUs instead of the more powerful desktop counterparts.

Compatibility quirks also add to the hassle. You need a Thunderbolt or USB4 port with proper support, with some Windows laptops still lacking a Thunderbolt port entirely. On the other hand, OCuLink is an equally fast but fairly new interface, as such it is only available on a few mini PCs. Additionally, driver issues can crop up. While Windows 11 handles many eGPUs better than older Windows 10 did, it’s not flawless. In short, an eGPU is a power-up for your laptop, but only when docked, so you must accept that you’re essentially carrying a desktop GPU in one giant box.

Alternatives and outlook

Given these trade-offs, many look at alternatives. Laptops have integrated GPUs that can’t be swapped. Thus, in many cases, buying a new laptop with a better GPU is simpler than an eGPU. With every laptop refresh cycle, vendors cram more GPU power into slim machines, so a consumer might choose to buy a new $1500 gaming laptop instead of spending on an eGPU setup for their old ultrabook.

Additionally, services like Nvidia GeForce Now, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Amazon Luna have also matured a fair bit. These let users stream AAA games to any device without a local GPU. For gamers with a fast and reliable internet connection, cloud services can deliver 4K at 60 FPS with minimal local hardware. Creative professionals likewise have cloud rendering options (e.g. Blender or Adobe cloud rendering). The upside is no hardware purchase, only a subscription. The downside is latency and variable image quality which is unacceptable for competitive play or precision tasks. But for some, cloud gaming can entirely replace the need for an eGPU or even a powerful PC, especially on portable devices like tablets.

External GPU docks are more of a specialty solution than a mass-market trend. They’ve never been as popular as once hoped, and advances in laptop hardware and cloud services have only chipped away at their appeal. That said, they aren’t completely dead. For a subset of users say, a Linux mini-PC or Windows handheld, an eGPU might be the only way to run high-end games or CUDA workloads.

Ultimately, eGPUs remain a niche tool, useful if you already have a compatible laptop and an extra graphics card you want to reuse. They offer a clear benefit (big jump in GPU power on demand) but demand tradeoffs in cost, weight, and complexity.