This 4-camera Arlo home security kit is only $250 today

Dealing with home security can be daunting, especially if you have a family you want to protect. One of the most sought-after parts of home security are security cameras; after all, if somebody does manage to break in or is acting suspicious, you have it recorded to follow up on. To that end, this great deal on the Arlo home security kit over on Amazon nets you four renewed Arlo cameras for just $250, down from $350, a nice $100 discount.

The most important thing about video surveillance is the clarity of the image, and in this case, Arlo’s camera can view and record in 1080p and has a 130-degree angle of view, which should cover quite a lot of viewing space. Not only that, but it has some great color night vision that should allow you to see smaller details than you can with a traditional camera, such as faces and even license plates. It’s also a completely Wi-Fi system, which means you won’t have to go around dealing with trying to wire them around your house or your premises. Of course, keep in mind that since they are entirely wireless, they need to be taken down and recharged regularly — anywhere between two to three days.

One other thing that’s important to note is that you need a subscription service to record anything, which runs about $10/month, although you do get three months free with purchase. If you end up not going for a subscription plan, you can still take advantage of them as a viewing device, especially given the smart alert system, which will let you know if it picks up any specific movement or issues.

If you’re looking to pick up a set of wireless cameras for your home, this kit of four renewed Arlo cameras from Amazon is a great deal, especially given the discount that lowers them down to just $250. Of course, if these don’t fit your needs, we have a lot of other security camera deals for you to check out.

