The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 with Copilot+ is on sale today

By
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 sitting on a coffee table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

We see a lot of gaming laptop deals in our line of work. With PC graphics and performance evolving on a daily basis, there’s always new gaming tech on the horizon. If you’re the kind of enthusiast who takes power and accuracy very seriously, you’ll want to feast your eyes on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 Gaming Laptop.

It’s an absolute workhorse of a gaming laptop, and for a limited time, Best Buy is selling it for $2,050 after a $250 discount. One of our favorite features of this Windows laptop is its Copilot+ compatibility (the feature goes live in late November 2024), a Windows AI suite that joins the ranks of popular tools like ChatGPT and Google AI.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16

The best gaming PCs are equipped to handle any challenge. Whether you’re playing a graphically demanding title like Alan Wake 2 or an NPC-filled dungeon crawler (Diablo IV anyone?), the Zephyrus G16 is equipped with some of the top PC internals, including an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX CPU, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB of storage. Graphics are handled by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, which is one of the best GPUs for color rendering, ray tracing, and frame optimization. 

The Zephyrus G16 has a 16-inch OLED ROG Nebula Display that delivers up to 2.5K resolution at 240Hz, along with 0.2ms response time and NVIDIA G-SYNC support for reduced stuttering and input lag. Stay ahead of the action and say goodbye to image ghosting and other frame-based maladies. We’re also glad to see Asus put a lot of thought into cooling, as the Zephyrus 16 uses Liquid Metal, 2nd Gen Arc Flow Fans, and a Vapor Chamber to keep your internals from overheating. 

Other great features include three months of Xbox Game Pass on the house, HDMI and USB connections, along with an SD card reader and a headphone jack. It’s hard to say how long laptop deals like this one will last, so it’s not a bad idea to act fast on this offer.

Save $250 when you purchase the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 Gaming Laptop at Best Buy, and be sure to check out some of the best gaming headset deals we’ve been finding. 

