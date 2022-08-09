 Skip to main content
Asus’ landmark OLED monitor finally got a price, and it’s not cheap

Monica J. White
By

Asus has finally decided to spill the beans on the long-awaited ProArt PA32DC OLED display. Previously teased almost a year ago, the monitor now has a release date and a price. Spoiler alert: It’s not exactly cheap.

The company has previously teased the PA32DC OLED monitor nearly a year ago, but it kept quite hush about it ever since. We now know that this impressive display will arrive in October 2022 with an equally impressive price tag of $3,499. That’s a lot more than the Apple Studio Display, which could be considered a rival of sorts, but the monitors do have a lot that sets them apart.

A woman sits by a desk as she works using an Asus ProArt Display OLED PA32DC.
Asus

OLED monitors are still extremely rare, despite how impressive they are for color accuracy and contrast, which is what makes the PA32DC such a big deal. It’s a 31.5-inch monitor, making it considerably bigger than Apple’s Studio Display.

The 4K OLED panel comes with a built-in motorized colorimeter and auto-calibration. Calman-verified, it promises to deliver some outstanding visuals, with accurate colors and ample brightness. Unfortunately, it’s only VESA-certified for HDR400, meaning a peak brightness of 400 nits. The refresh rate maxes out at a standard 60Hz.

It’s not just the display itself that’s quite fancy; all the things around it should be helpful for a designer, too. While the bezels are not the thinnest we’ve seen, Asus equipped this display with a detachable monitor hood that will help reduce reflections. It also comes with two stand options, height adjustment, pivot, tilt, and swivel capability. Given all of these features, it could certainly end up being one of the best monitors for creative workflows, but it is quite pricey.

Beyond the OLED display, Asus has also revealed the release date and the price of another ProArt product, the PA348CGV 34-inch display decked out with a QHD IPS panel combined with a 120Hz refresh rate. This monitor will arrive a little sooner, in September, and will have a much more modest price of $729.

Aside from the follow-up on an already existing product, Asus has also teased a new arrival: The ProArt Display PA248CNV.

Asus continues expanding its ProArt range with new additions, and this time around, it talks about a couple of products that are entering the market. Made to assist creative professionals in their daily work, the ProArt lineup is characterized by a strong focus on all things visual, including strong color control and accuracy, high brightness, deep contrasts, and sharp imagery.

Asus ProArt Display PA248CNV.
Asus

Moving on to today’s brand-new product, the Asus ProArt Display PA248CNV is a 24.1-inch display with an IPS panel. The screen is surrounded by paper-thin bezels and sits on an ergonomic stand that supports tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustments.

The PA248CNV sports a 75Hz refresh rate and supports Adaptive-Sync, meaning it will adjust the refresh rate to your current needs as you work. It’s Calman verified for color accuracy and comes factory calibrated. It also has a built-in USB-C port that supports 90-watt power delivery as well as data and video transfers.

All of these products are being announced as part of SIGGRAPH 2022, where they can currently be previewed. Asus still hasn’t talked about the release date or the pricing of the new PA248CNV monitor — let’s hope that information will follow sooner rather than later.

