Gamers, ready your wallets — Asus has just announced two new ROG Zephyrus laptops during CES 2023, and they’re both likely to quickly climb the ranks of the best gaming laptops you’ll be able to buy in 2023.

The ROG Zephyrus G16 and M16 are the two new laptops in question, both high-end premium devices with a unique set of features and specs.

Let’s start with the ROG Zephyrus G16, which is destined to be Asus’ flagship for this generation of hardware, taking the place of the popular Zephyrus G15 of recent years. It’s

It will come in several different variants, each priced differently, but the most premium configuration includes Intel’s latest mobile Raptor Lake CPU and a selection of Nvidia’s RTX 40-series graphics cards.

The specs continue to be impressive as we move down the list. We’ve got up to 32GB of DDR5-4800 memory (upgradeable to 48GB with the use of a single SO-DIMM slot), a maximum of 2TB of storage, and plenty of connectivity, including Thunderbolt 4 and DisplayPort 2.0.

While impressive on the inside, the G16 doesn’t seem to disappoint on the outside. Again, various configurations are available, but the 16-inch screen can come in either mini-LED IPS QHD, IPS QHD, or IPS FHD, and the refresh rates can reach as high as 240MHz in QHD or 165Hz in FHD.

With these specs, this laptop will likely be one of those beefy gaming beasts that always need to stay plugged in, but Asus promises a 90Wh battery with USB-C charging up to 100W to make gaming on the go a little more possible.

Coming up next is the ROG Zephyrus M16, which arrives with refreshed specs and a lot of similarities to the G16. It also serves up the latest Intel Core i9 CPU alongside Nvidia’s RTX 40-series GPUs. The display options are roughly the same, with customers being able to choose between a 16-inch QHD+ mini-LED panel or an IPS panel, both with 240MHz refresh rates. The mini-LED panel has 1,024 local dimming zones and is likely to be intensely bright, seeing as it has the VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification. This should result in some fantastic HDR gaming.

The M16 marks an upgrade over the G16 in terms of memory — you can get up to 64GB of DDR5-4800 dual-channel memory. Storage options max out at a 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD. The laptop is sleek and slim, with a 92% screen-to-body ratio, and it can be decked out with Asus’ AniMe Matrix if you choose to pay for it.

Alongside the above, Asus has also announced the ROG Swift PG27 OLED monitor, the ROG Zephyrus Duo, and the updated ROG Zephyrus G14. While the prices and the exact release dates haven’t been disclosed just yet, we expect to hear more about it soon when these laptops are getting ready to launch.

