 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Surface Pro alternative: This Asus Chromebook is another $70 off today

By
Good Deal A man holding the Asus Chromebook CM3001 Laptop.
Best Buy

While fast and powerful CPUs and GPUs go a long way with a desktop or laptop, not every PC needs to be a workhorse. Some folks only need a computer for basic web browsing or watching the occasional HD movie or show. That’s why we’re always on the lookout for great Chromebook deals. These Chrome OS machines are just strong enough to deliver a notch above the basics, and today, we found an excellent discount on an Asus Chromebook. For a limited time, when you purchase the Asus Chromebook CM3001 Laptop at Best Buy, you’ll only pay $230. At full price, this model sells for $300.

Why you should buy the Asus CM3001 Laptop

From its convenient 2-in-1 design (check out our list of the best 2-in-1 deals) to its beautiful 10.5-inch 1920 x 1200 touchscreen (WUXGA), the CM30 is a laptop you’ll have zero issues taking just about anywhere. Its light form factor is a huge plus, and when closed, the CM30 is only 0.67 inches thick! And while we’re not dealing with Intel or AMD for internals, the onboard MediaTek Kompanio 520 CPU runs and smooth and efficient ship. It’s also a great Surface Pro alternative, for those tiring of the Windows way.

Running on 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage, you should experience quick boot times and fast navigation from one app to the next. There’s even a front-facing 5MP camera and 5MP world-facing cam for taking video calls with friends, family, or colleagues. On a full charge, you can also expect up to 13 hours of battery life, which is enough for most school and work days.

Related

It’s hard to say how long this markdown is going to stick around, but Best Buy deals like this one have gone pretty quickly in the past. That said, now might be the best day to save on an Asus laptop. Take $70 off the Asus Chromebook CM3001 Laptop, and be sure to check out our roundup of the best laptop deals for even more promos!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
This 17-inch HP Envy laptop is $380 off today
The opened HP Envy 17t-da000 with an abstract background.

Sometimes, all you need is a classic laptop with a tried and true reputation. Combining power and performance, HP is a brand that delivers consistently good laptops, which is why we’re glad to shine a light on this offer: For a limited time when you order the HP Envy 17t Laptop through the manufacturer, you’ll save $380. At full price, this model sells for $1,150.

Why you should buy the HP Envy 17t Laptop
There’s nothing like a solid Windows PC to get you through a work or school day (we also have a list of great student laptop deals!). The HP Envy 17t is also a great laptop to chill out with at the end of a long shift. Under the hood, this Envy 17t configuration runs an Intel Core Ultra 5 with Intel Arc Graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. You’ll also get a 17.3-inch IPS screen that brings 1920 x 1080 resolution and 300-nit peak brightness levels to the table.

Read more
Best laptop deals: Save on the Dell XPS 14, MacBook Pro 16 and more
The Dell XPS 14 on a white table with the screen open.

There are a lot of great laptop options out there, especially with some of the best laptop brands out there starting to branch out beyond what they are usually known for. That means that you can snag anything from an excellent 2-in-1 to a gaming laptop while still finding excellent deals. Of course, you don't need the best laptops to get something that's pretty great quality and can even compete with desktop computers, so if you want something budget-oriented, you're in luck.
That's why we've gone out and collected these deals from the best brands; you'll find HP laptop deals, Dell laptop deals, Acer laptop deals, Lenovo laptop deals, and more. They run the gamut from Chromebook deals and 2-in-1 laptop deals to powerful gaming laptop deals and everything in between.

HP Chromebook 14a -- $220 $320 31% off

Read more
This Lenovo ThinkPad is almost $1,800 off today!
A press photo of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11.

One of the best laptops for a busy computer-heavy workplace is the Lenovo ThinkPad. For years, this tried and true laptop and 2-in-1 has delivered a fast and reliable Windows experience to many a 9 to 5 go-getter. Processor speed and power evolve year over year, and new features are added to these laptops all the time. This also means you’ll be able to find discounts on older machines, which is precisely what we came across while scouring through Lenovo ThinkPad deals:

Right now, as part of Lenovo’s doorbuster sale, you’ll save $1,800 on the purchase of a brand-new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 when you order through Lenovo.

Read more