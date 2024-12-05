Surface Pro alternative: This Asus Chromebook is another $70 off today

While fast and powerful CPUs and GPUs go a long way with a desktop or laptop, not every PC needs to be a workhorse. Some folks only need a computer for basic web browsing or watching the occasional HD movie or show. That’s why we’re always on the lookout for great Chromebook deals. These Chrome OS machines are just strong enough to deliver a notch above the basics, and today, we found an excellent discount on an Asus Chromebook. For a limited time, when you purchase the Asus Chromebook CM3001 Laptop at Best Buy, you’ll only pay $230. At full price, this model sells for $300.

Why you should buy the Asus CM3001 Laptop

From its convenient 2-in-1 design (check out our list of the best 2-in-1 deals) to its beautiful 10.5-inch 1920 x 1200 touchscreen (WUXGA), the CM30 is a laptop you’ll have zero issues taking just about anywhere. Its light form factor is a huge plus, and when closed, the CM30 is only 0.67 inches thick! And while we’re not dealing with Intel or AMD for internals, the onboard MediaTek Kompanio 520 CPU runs and smooth and efficient ship. It’s also a great Surface Pro alternative, for those tiring of the Windows way.

Running on 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage, you should experience quick boot times and fast navigation from one app to the next. There’s even a front-facing 5MP camera and 5MP world-facing cam for taking video calls with friends, family, or colleagues. On a full charge, you can also expect up to 13 hours of battery life, which is enough for most school and work days.

It’s hard to say how long this markdown is going to stick around, but Best Buy deals like this one have gone pretty quickly in the past. That said, now might be the best day to save on an Asus laptop. Take $70 off the Asus Chromebook CM3001 Laptop, and be sure to check out our roundup of the best laptop deals for even more promos!