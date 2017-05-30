Asus packs beefy GeForce GTX 1080 graphics chip into super-thin gaming laptop

Why it matters to you As we saw with Acer, laptop makers are providing super-thin solutions packing Nvidia's hefty GeForce GTX 1080 graphics chip. Asus isn't forgetting AMD's fans, however.

During the Computex tech convention in Taipei, Taiwan, Asus held a press conference to reveal a batch of new products hitting the Computex floor and heading to stores soon. What we’re covering here is the gaming laptop portion of the company’s Computex rollout, including a super-thin solution packing the beefy GeForce GTX 1080 graphics chip. Asus has an AMD Ryzen-based laptop in the works, too.

Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501

For starters, this laptop measures just 0.66 inches thick despite having Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1080 graphics chip inside. That’s likely due to Nvidia’s new “Max-Q” optimization of the chip’s architecture, which allows it to run better than before while maintaining minimal power usage. The result is maximum performance with less heat generated by the chip, which allows it to reside within a super-slim form factor.

Cooling the GTX 1080 and the Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor is the laptop’s Active Aerodynamic System (AAS). It consists of a dedicated heatpipe, radiator, and AeroAccelerator blower fan for each chip — the GTX 1080 has an additional radiator that kicks in when gaming. Two more heatpipes are shared between the two chips, and another heatpipe is used to pull heat away from the power circuitry.

Rather than having the keyboard and touchpad placed above or below one another, they both share the same space at the front of the input area. According to Asus, this is to provide better cooling of the major components underneath, and to reduce the amount of heat felt when typing. The keyboard itself provides per-key RGB illumination, and owners can even customize the WASD and QWER key groups with special effects.