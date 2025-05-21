 Skip to main content
Need a budget-friendly laptop? This Asus Chromebook is on sale for $159

If you need a new laptop but you’re on a tight budget, you may want to take a look at Chromebook deals. These affordable devices are still pretty dependable, and here’s an offer that’s light on the wallet: the Asus CX15 Chromebook for only $159 from Walmart, following a $61 discount on its original price of $220. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before you miss out on the savings though, so if you’re interested, you should hurry up and proceed with the transaction as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Asus CX15 Chromebook

A Chromebook is a Chrome OS-powered laptop that depends on web-based apps instead of installed software, allowing it to run smoothly despite being equipped with low-end components. That means you shouldn’t expect the Asus CX15 Chromebook to challenge the speed of the top-tier configurations of the best laptops, but it’s the perfect device for daily tasks and student workloads. If you’ll be using it for browsing the internet, building presentations, and working on documents that are on the cloud, then the Asus CX15 Chromebook with the Intel Celeron N4500 processor and 4GB of RAM will be more than enough.

The Asus CX15 Chromebook features a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution, which is pretty nice for a laptop that’s this affordable. The Chromebook is also durable as it’s built according to military-grade standards, and it comes with a 128GB eMMC for storage that you can supplement with cloud storage services. The Asus CX15 Chromebook also comes with a USB-A port, a USB-C port, and an audio jack so you can connect the accessories you need for every task at hand.

The Asus CX15 Chromebook is available in one of the lowest-priced laptop deals you can buy right now. It’s on sale with a $61 discount that brings it down from $220 to just $159, though there’s no telling until when. If you think the Asus CX15 Chromebook will meet your needs and it matches your budget, then you should move forward with the purchase immediately. Go slow, and you may lose this chance at savings on the Asus CX15 Chromebook.

