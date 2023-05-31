If you’re looking through laptop deals for a device with a large display but your budget’s tight, you may want to set your sights on the 17-inch Asus CXB170CKA Chromebook. It’s already pretty affordable at its original price of $389, but Best Buy’s $90 discount makes it even cheaper at just $299. The offer may end at any moment though, so if you don’t want to miss out, you shouldn’t waste time thinking about it — proceed with your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the 17-inch Asus CXB170CKA Chromebook

The Asus CXB170CKA Chromebook is equipped with a 17.3-inch Full HD display, for sharp details and realistic colors when you’re browsing the internet, working on a project, or watching streaming content. However, for a device with such a screen, it’s still light at just a little over 5 lbs., while its thickness of 0.78 of an inch means it’s easy to slide into your bag to take with you when you’re on the go. The Chromebook also has a built-in HD webcam with a microphone, so you’ll be able to use it to join online meetings as long as you’re connected to the internet.

Inside the Asus CXB170CKA Chromebook are the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM. These specifications don’t look much on paper, but the device still operates smoothly because as a Chromebook that’s powered by Google’s Chrome OS, it relies on web-based apps instead of installed software. The Asus CXB170CKA Chromebook also only comes with a 64GB eMMC for storage, but it bypasses that limitation with its built-in cloud support that will let you easily save your files on your Google Drive account. The device also comes with a built-in media reader that supports SD, SDHC and SDXC memory cards, for simple photo transfers.

The Asus CXB170CKA Chromebook, featuring a relatively large screen and optimized performance from Chrome OS, is on sale from Best Buy at $90 off. It’s down to $299 from $389, but this lowered price probably won’t last long. Complete the transaction before the offer expires if you want to get the Asus CXB170CKA Chromebook in one of the best Chromebook deals that you can shop right now.

Editors' Recommendations