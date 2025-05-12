Asus’ new RTX 5090 might be the most ridiculous GPU ever, and it costs $10,000

It’s no news that Nvidia makes some of the best graphics cards, and Asus is one of its most prominent partners. However, this time the company truly took things to the next level by launching an RTX 5090 that just might be the most ridiculous GPU I’ve ever seen. Prices range from $7,000 to over $10,500, and there’s a good reason for that … kind of.

The unique Asus ROG Astral RTX 5090 “Dhahab Edition” draws inspiration from the Middle East. In the announcement, Asus says that the card blends modern technology and cultural heritage, reflecting the rapid growth of the Middle East.”

The shroud is perhaps the fanciest one any of us has ever seen, because it’s covered in pure gold. The card includes 6.5 grams of 999 finesse gold, reflected in its one-of-a-kind shroud. VideoCardz reports that the gold content accounts for a total of $700 of the price of the GPU, meaning that the rest of it comes down to hardware, plus a premium that’s to be expected from what Asus itself refers to as a “collector’s item.”

The name Dhahab Edition is fitting, as it means “gold” in Arabic, and the shroud is truly golden — it’s not at all a subtle hue. There are tiny bits of blue mixed in, giving the impression of a desert. The card is covered in Arabic calligraphy. “Timeless calligraphy communicates three core pillars of the Middle East: strength, courage and unity,” says Asus. There are also faint outlines of skyscrapers.

Hardware-wise, this is likely the most powerful RTX 5090 on the market, with a quad-fan design (3+1) and high, although unspecified, clock speeds.

This ultra-expensive GPU differs in price depending on the country, starting at the $7,000 mark and going all the way up to $10,000. It will only be sold in the Middle East and will not be available globally.