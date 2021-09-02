At its Create the Uncreated event, Asus unveiled new display solutions and peripherals to help creators work on and showcase their projects. The company showed off its new color-accurate and factory-calibrated OLED PA32DC monitor, as well as a new 1080p LED projector.

“This model is the product of direct feedback from pros,” Asus said of its ProArt OLED PA32DC monitor. “They wanted a large OLED display with incredible color accuracy, huge gamut coverage, and a flexible design suited for the studio, as well as onset monitoring.”

The monitor measures 31.5 inches and features 4K resolution and pure RGB OLED pixels that support 10-bit color and 99% coverage of the wide DCI-P3 color space, as well as 80% of the Rec. 2020 specifications. Using the monitor is “more comfortable” on a desk than a TV, Asus claims.

“When it comes to HDR, the PA32DC meets VESA display HDR 400 true black specification and outshines all LED televisions by achieving full-screen luminance of 250 nits indefinitely and peaks well above 400 nits,” the company added.

It’s designed as a reference monitor that’s factory-calibrated out of the box and comes with a colorimeter for on-demand and scheduled screen calibration that pops out from the top of the display. The concept isn’t unlike some of the consumer displays that have a pop-up webcam, except the webcam here is replaced by the colorimeter.

“So, we run full factory calibrations to achieve an out-of-the-box delta E of less than one in sRGB and AdobeRGB and a delta E of less than two in DCI-P3 to help maintain color accuracy,” Asus stated. The monitor comes with a built-in handle on the back, swappable industrial feet for stable placement when working in the field or on the set for video, and a mounting stand for the desk.

It also supports a hood to minimize glare and reflections and a convenient cable management on the rear.

Asus also launched a ProArt Projector A1, which is a 1080p projector that can achieve 2,000 lumens of brightness and has a 120Hz refresh rate. Like the monitor, the ProArt Projector A1 is designed for color accuracy to allow creators to showcase their work to a big audience. The fast refresh rate is great for showing off high-speed videos, 3D animations, and more.

“That’s why we’ve calibrated every projector … to achieve an out-of-the-box delta E of less than two in sRGB mode, specifications typically reserved for professional desktop monitors,” Asus said. Because of its accurate color rendering, this projector is listed as the world’s first Calman Verified projector with 98% of the sRGB coverage.

Another cool feature that the monitor supports is wireless mirroring for Windows 10, Android, and iOS devices, making it easy to showcase your portfolio from whatever device you have on hand.

Asus did not reveal pricing for its new pro-grade monitor, but the company siad “the A1’s pricing will be well within the reach of established freelancers and small studios, from creation to consumption, from new beginners to seasoned pros.”

“At our core, we are innovators who take pride in taking our best ideas to life,” Asus added.

The company also announced a new mouse made for creators that come with an integrated dial designed to make it easy to make adjustments in popular Adobe apps. Unlike using sliders with a keyboard shortcut and mouse scroll, the company claims that the dial helps you keep your eyes on your project as adjustments are made so that you don’t need to keep glancing at the slider bars on the screen.

The ProArt mouse also features a large programmable third button in the center and durable Omron switches. A 4200 DPI sensor and polling rate of 1000Hz round out the features. The mouse’s rechargeable battery lasts for 150 days on a full charge and a quick charge of 60 seconds can extend the battery to eight hours of light intermittent use, the company claims.

The mouse is designed to work on a variety of surfaces, including glass, but Asus is also making new mousepads for the ProArt mouse that feature a magnetic leather strip at the top that can be used to hold small things, like paperclips, the Asus digital stylus, or even your AirPods.

