We gave this MacBook Pro alternative a 9 out of 10, and it’s on sale

Even with the discounts from MacBook deals, Apple’s MacBook Pro remains pretty expensive. Here’s a slightly more affordable MacBook Pro alternative: the Asus ProArt P16, which is on sale from Best Buy at $200 off for a lowered price of $1,700 from $1,900. It’s still not budget-friendly, but that’s an excellent price for a laptop of its capabilities. And if you like the power and style of a MacBook but prefer Windows, this is a good option. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase though, as there’s no telling how much time is left before you miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the Asus ProArt P16 laptop

We reviewed the Asus ProArt P16 as a legitimate MacBook Pro competitor with a rating of 9 out of 10 stars, as it’s a very fast laptop with a relatively affordable price. It’s powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, with 32GB of RAM that’s recommended by our laptop buying guide for running intensive applications and engaging in content creation. The Asus ProArt P16 also features a gorgeous 16-inch OLED touchscreen with 4K resolution, the Asus DialPad that’s a circular indentation in the touchpad with an embedded button that provides additional functionality for various apps, and military-grade toughness for guaranteed durability.

Our Asus ProArt P16 versus Apple MacBook Pro 16 M3 Pro/M3 Max comparison highlights some advantages for Asus’ laptop. While Apple’s laptop offers a more solid design and is much faster, especially when you consider the Apple MacBook Pro 16 M3 Max, the Asus Pro Art P16 is much cheaper without giving up too much in terms of performance, and will also allow you to stay on Windows 11 if you’re more familiar with Microsoft’s operating system.

If you’re looking at laptop deals for potential MacBook Pro alternatives, you should set your sights on the Asus ProArt P16. It’s available from Best Buy with a $200 discount that slashes its price from $1,900 to $1,700, which is actually a steal price for such a powerful device. We’re not sure how long you have to take advantage of this offer, so you need to hurry if you want to pocket the savings.