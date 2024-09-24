 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

We gave this MacBook Pro alternative a 9 out of 10, and it’s on sale

By
Asus ProArt P16 front angled view showing display and keyboard.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

Even with the discounts from MacBook deals, Apple’s MacBook Pro remains pretty expensive. Here’s a slightly more affordable MacBook Pro alternative: the Asus ProArt P16, which is on sale from Best Buy at $200 off for a lowered price of $1,700 from $1,900. It’s still not budget-friendly, but that’s an excellent price for a laptop of its capabilities. And if you like the power and style of a MacBook but prefer Windows, this is a good option. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase though, as there’s no telling how much time is left before you miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the Asus ProArt P16 laptop

We reviewed the Asus ProArt P16 as a legitimate MacBook Pro competitor with a rating of 9 out of 10 stars, as it’s a very fast laptop with a relatively affordable price. It’s powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, with 32GB of RAM that’s recommended by our laptop buying guide for running intensive applications and engaging in content creation. The Asus ProArt P16 also features a gorgeous 16-inch OLED touchscreen with 4K resolution, the Asus DialPad that’s a circular indentation in the touchpad with an embedded button that provides additional functionality for various apps, and military-grade toughness for guaranteed durability.

Our Asus ProArt P16 versus Apple MacBook Pro 16 M3 Pro/M3 Max comparison highlights some advantages for Asus’ laptop. While Apple’s laptop offers a more solid design and is much faster, especially when you consider the Apple MacBook Pro 16 M3 Max, the Asus Pro Art P16 is much cheaper without giving up too much in terms of performance, and will also allow you to stay on Windows 11 if you’re more familiar with Microsoft’s operating system.

Related

If you’re looking at laptop deals for potential MacBook Pro alternatives, you should set your sights on the Asus ProArt P16. It’s available from Best Buy with a $200 discount that slashes its price from $1,900 to $1,700, which is actually a steal price for such a powerful device. We’re not sure how long you have to take advantage of this offer, so you need to hurry if you want to pocket the savings.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
Best laptop deals: Save on the Dell XPS 14, MacBook Pro 16 and more
The Dell XPS 14 on a white table with the screen open.

With such a large selection of laptops available on the market right now, it can be a bit difficult to find the one that's perfect for your needs. In fact, pretty much all the best laptop brands have a huge variety of laptops, from gaming laptops to thin and ultra-light 2-in-1 laptops that are basically just tablets. Of course, you don't need one of the best laptops on the market to get something good, even if you're trying to replace the more traditional desktop computers. Luckily, we do have a bit of experience when it comes to laptops.
That's why we've gone out and collected these deals from the best brands; you'll find HP laptop deals, Dell laptop deals, Acer laptop deals, Lenovo laptop deals, and more. They run the gamut from Chromebook deals and 2-in-1 laptop deals to powerful gaming laptop deals and everything in between.

HP Chromebook 14a -- $230, was $320

Read more
Best MacBook deals: Get an Air for $605 and save on M3 MacBook Pro
A MacBook Pro M2 sits on a wooden table with a nice bokeh background.

If you want to grab one of the best laptops on the market, you can't go wrong with one of the MacBooks, especially if you're already working within the Apple ecosystem. There are a couple of options you can go for, including both the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, but also in terms of what sort of chip you want to run, starting with the slightly older M1 chip which is harder to find, to the higher-end M3 chip. Of course, they tend to be quite expensive, especially if you go for a MacBook Pro, so you'll want to snag one of these Apple deals on MacBooks from various retailers to help save yourself a little bit extra.

You can also check out some of these great AirPods deals, Apple Watch deals, and iPhone deals to pair with your new MacBook, or, if you don't want a MacBook at all, check out some of these great laptop deals instead.
Best MacBook Air (M1) deals

Read more
Hurry! You only have a few hours to buy this Asus laptop for $110
Front and back views of the Asus E410 14-inch laptop against a white background.

For those who are on an extremely tight budget but need a new laptop, there are some cheap laptop deals that you can shop. Here's one that's available right now: the Asus E410 for only $110 from Best Buy, following a $70 discount on its original price of $180. There's not much time left before the offer expires though -- just a few more hours! -- so if you want to take advantage of this bargain, you're going to have to proceed with your purchase for this affordable laptop as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Asus E410 laptop
Let's get it out of the way -- for its price, you shouldn't expect the Asus E410 to challenge the performance of the best laptops. It's equipped with the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 4GB of RAM, which keep its costs low. While you won't be editing videos or playing the best PC games with this laptop, it will be able to handle simple tasks such as browsing the internet, checking social media, and watching streaming shows. If that's all you're planning to do, you won't be disappointed with the Asus E410.

Read more