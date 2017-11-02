The monstrous ROG G703 Asus laptop could easily chew through your PC games

Why it matters to you If you're looking for a powerful, new laptop for your big on-the-go PC gaming craving, this monster will take a big bite out of your wallet.

Just days before BlizzCon 2017, the Republic of Gamers arm at Asus introduced a new, powerful laptop for the PC gaming crowd: The ROG G703. Not to be confused with the ROG GL703 models launched on October 24, this “beast” packs seventh-generation Intel Core i7 processors (the specific chip depends on the laptop model), a 17.3-inch screen with a maximum resolution of 3,840 x 2,160, up to 64GB of DDR4 system memory, and Nvidia’s non-Max-Q GTX 1080 discrete graphics chip.

Right now, Asus is only listing one model under the ROG G703 umbrella costing$3,499 right here. This version consists of an overclocked Intel Core i7-7820HK processor, and an overclocked GTX 1080 graphics chip. The display even has a high refresh rate of 144Hz so all that overclocking and high framerate goodness doesn’t go to waste.

Here are the specifications:

Model: G703VI-XH74K Display size: 17.3 inches Display type: In-Plane Switching with G-Sync Display resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 at 144Hz Processor: Intel Core i7-7820HK (unlocked) Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB GDDR5X) Memory: 32GB DDR4 at 2,400MHz (4x 8GB) Storage 1: 256GB NVMe SSD (PCI Express Gen3 x4) Storage 2: 256GB NVMe SSD (PCI Express Gen3 x4) Storage 3: 1TB SSHD (8GB SSD cache) Audio: Asus Sonic Studio

2x three-watt speakers

Array microphone Connectivity: Wireless AC (up to 867Mbps)

Bluetooth 4.2 Ports: 1x Microphone jack

1x Headphone/microphone combo jack

1x Gigabit Ethernet port

1x HDMI 2.0

1x Mini DisplayPort 1.4

1x Thunderbolt 3 (Type-C)

4x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A

1x Card reader Camera: HD webcam Battery: 71WHr 8-cell Li-ion Dimensions: 16.7 (W) x 12.6 (D) x 1.9 to 2.0 (H) inches Weight: 10.4 pounds Operating system: Windows 10 Pro 64-bit Price: $3,499

As the specifications show, you likely won’t see a model sold by Asus with the full 64GB memory complement. There are four memory slots supporting up to 64GB of system memory clocked at 2,800MHz although the sticks crammed into this specific model sport a lower frequency (speed). This model also ships with an FHD resolution despite the GTX 1080 being capable of pushing higher.

To keep the heat-producing chips cool inside is the company’s patented Anti-Dust Cooling (ADC) system that pulls air in through the bottom, and out through vents located on the sides and rear. This system supposedly filters out harmful dust particles and other junk, and then kicks the trash out through dedicated tunnels.

According to Asus, it’s this ADC layout that makes overclocking possible in its new laptop. Both chips are already overclocked out of the box, but owners can push the unlocked processor to a maximum speed of 4.3GHz, and the graphics chip to 1,974MHz. That said, the maximum overclocking of both can create a monster laptop that can easily chew through your favorite PC games.

Other notable G703 mentions include a chiclet keyboard with per-key RGB backlighting. This backlighting supports the Aura RGB platform that synchronizes colors and lighting effects across all supporting hardware. The laptop also includes a built-in Xbox Wireless Controller module so you can connect an Xbox One controller without the need for a wireless dongle or Bluetooth connection.

The new Asus ROG G703VI-XH74K is available for $3,499. The company did not say when additional models will be made available, so stay tuned.