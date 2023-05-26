Memorial Day sales knock $600 off this Asus gaming laptop

Looking for gaming laptop deals? Best Buy has one of the best of the bunch with $600 off the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition gaming laptop. Usually priced at $1,700, it’s down to $1,100 for a limited time only making this one of the more tempting laptop deals around. If you’re looking for a stylish and powerful gaming laptop, you can’t go wrong here. Either hit the buy button or keep reading while we tell you more about it.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition

Asus has made some of the best gaming laptops over the years. Known to be one of the best laptop brands, that’s reflected in the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition. It has a powerful AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX processor which is supported by 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. For the graphics card, there’s a Radeon RX 6800M graphics card with 12GB of dedicated VRAM to help ensure you can play the latest games without an issue. The screen is a delight too with a 15.6-inch QHD display with 165Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB color gamut for fantastic color and clarity.

Appreciating that gamers have a certain style about them, the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition also has some neat extras. For instance, it has a RGB light bar so you can create a refined underglow beneath the chassis of the laptop. It’s easily personalized so it looks great. Also, the keyboard is a RGB backlit keyboard so it’s easy to see, even in dim lighting. With swappable armor key caps, you can swap out the style to different looks and appearances on the keyboard too.

On a more practical level, the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition has a vapor chamber method of cooling so that heat dissipation is faster and more efficient than usual methods, boosting performance and lowering temperatures. A special IR sensor monitors the temperature of the keyboard at all times so that power and cooling can be automatically adjusted to keep your fingers cool and comfortable while you play.

The Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition is usually priced at $1,700 but it’s enjoying a fantastic discount as part of Best Buy’s Memorial Day sales. With $600 off, it’s down to $1,100 for a limited time only. That’s a huge price cut that’s sure to be a great advantage to anyone seeking out a great gaming laptop for less. Count on it not sticking around for long at this price.

