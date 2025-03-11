 Skip to main content
The Asus ROG Strix G17 gaming laptop with RTX 4070 is $550 off

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends The ROG Strix G16 open on a table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

If you’re looking for gaming laptop deals on a powerful machine, you should turn your attention to B&H Photo Video’s offer for the Asus ROG Strix G17. From its original price of $1,999, it’s down to $1,449 for huge savings of $550. It’s still not what you’d call a budget option, but at this price, you’ll be getting a steal. There’s limited supply available for this gaming laptop though, so if you’re interested, you’re going to have to be quick in completing your purchase.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Strix G17 gaming laptop

The Asus ROG Strix G17 received a rating of 4 stars out of 5 stars in our review, and it’s earned a place in our roundup of the best Asus gaming laptops as it gives you the best value for money. That’s even more appropriate right now with this offer from B&H Photo Video, as you’ll be getting the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, plus 32GB of RAM that leaves you room to stream or run multiple applications while you’re playing the best PC games at their highest settings, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need.

The portability of the Asus ROG Strix G17 gaming laptop takes a hit because of its 17.3-inch screen with 2560 x 1440 resolution, but the trade-off is a wide and gorgeous display with a 240Hz refresh rate that will let you fully appreciate the graphics of your favorite titles. The gaming laptop also comes with a 1TB SSD, for ample storage space for several AAA games, and with Windows 11 Pro out of the box, you can start installing them right away.

Gamers who are thinking about making a serious investment in a gaming laptop will want to consider taking advantage of this discount from B&H Photo Video on the Asus ROG Strix G17. It’s available at $550 off, which lowers the device’s price from $1,999 to $1,449. The savings won’t be available forever though, as there’s only limited supply available for the Asus ROG Strix G17 gaming laptop. If you want to make sure you buy it for a lower price than usual, you need to proceed with the transaction for it right now.

