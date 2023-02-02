Best Buy knows what you’re looking for when it comes to gaming laptop deals and that’s ably demonstrated by the deal on an Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop right now. Ordinarily priced at $1,400, it’s currently enjoying a hefty reduction of $400 bringing it down to $1,000. An ideal opportunity to get more for your money, there’s plenty to love here for the price tag. With stock likely to be limited, either hit the buy button below or read on while we take you through the deal.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop

Asus is one of the best laptop brands around at the moment so you’re onto a good thing here. For the price, you get a robust gaming laptop that has all the components you could need in this price range. That includes an AMD Ryzen 7 processor paired up with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. We’re always glad to see that much storage as an increasing number of games are taking up a lot of room and if you prefer to have multiple games installed, you need 512GB at a minimum.

Graphics card wise, the laptop has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 card which means it can handle all the latest games without an issue. Gaming performance isn’t just down to the graphics card so it’s also good to see a 14-inch full HD screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz ensuring that motion blur won’t be a problem while you play fast-paced games. The screen size may be a little small for gaming but you soon get used to it and it’s worth it for the added portability aspect. Many of the best gaming laptops aren’t exactly portable due to large screens so it’s good to see this one weigh just over 3.5 pounds.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus also has great cooling thanks to being able to automatically choose between different cooling modes depending on your plans. There’s also excellent audio courtesy of the four-speaker system with Smart Amplifier technology and Dolby Atmos support. A backlit keyboard, two USB-C ports, and two USB-A keep you well looked after too.

Normally priced at $1,400, the Asus ROG Zephyrus is currently down to $1,000 for a limited time only at Best Buy. A considerable saving of $400, this is the perfect time for you to upgrade to a new gaming setup for less. Buy it now before the deal ends.

