One of the best gaming laptops you can buy is $700 off today

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, one of the most powerful and popular gaming laptops in the market, is currently on sale from Best Buy with a massive $700 discount that pulls the machine’s price down from $1,900 to $1,200. It’s still not going to be considered affordable, but if you’d like to enjoy some savings while taking advantage of one of the most attractive gaming laptop deals available now, you shouldn’t miss this offer. Add the device to your cart, then check out right away.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is included in our roundup of the best gaming laptops as the smallest gaming laptop, as it features a thin and light design that houses a 14-inch display with WQXGA resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Unlike most gaming laptops that are large and bulky, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is built as a portable device that’s easy to carry with you anywhere, so that you can scratch that gaming itch wherever you are.

Inside the compact frame of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 are powerful components that won’t have trouble running the best PC games — the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor, the AMD Radeon RX 6800S graphics card, and 16GB of RAM that’s the best place to start for gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 1TB SSD, so it’s ready to download your favorite games as soon as you power it on. With ROG Intelligent Cooling technology, the gaming laptop won’t overheat even when you’re playing the most demanding games.

Gamers won’t regret their investment in the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, as it’s simply one of the top gaming laptops that you can buy right now. Getting the device is a no-brainer now that it’s on sale from Best Buy for $1,200 following a $700 discount on its original price of $1,900. You need to hurry with your purchase though, because we don’t expect stocks of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop to last long because of this bargain. There’s no time to hesitate — push through with the transaction as soon as possible.

