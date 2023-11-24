There are a lot of Black Friday gaming laptop deals to choose from if you want to buy one — too many, actually, so it may be overwhelming if you don’t know where to start. Here’s a recommendation if you need one — the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, which is available from Best Buy’s Black Friday deals with a $400 discount that lowers its price to $1,200 from $1,600. It’s still not exactly what you’d call affordable, but it’s going to be so worth it, though you’ll need to push through with the purchase right now to make sure that you can pocket the savings.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 isn’t as large as most of its peers as it’s only equipped with a 14-inch screen with QHD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. However, that’s one of the factors why it’s in our list of the best gaming laptops — we tagged it as the best portable gaming laptop you can buy. In addition to the relatively small display, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 only weighs about 3.64 lbs. with a thickness of just 0.73 of an inch, so it’s easy to carry with you wherever you go to help scratch your gaming itch whenever you feel it.

While the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop is small, it doesn’t sacrifice performance as it’s powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor, Nvidia RTX 4060 graphics, and 16GB of RAM, which are more than enough to play the best PC games. You’ll have enough space for multiple video games on the gaming laptop’s 512GB SSD, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start installing and downloading them right away.

Not all Black Friday laptop deals will meet the needs of gamers — you should be focused on gaming laptops like the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, which Best Buy is selling at $400 off. From $1,600, it’s down to $1,200, but probably not for long as there’s always high demand for powerful and dependable gaming laptops. Stocks may not last until the end of Black Friday, so if you want to take advantage of tis offer for the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, there’s no time to waste — complete the transaction immediately, or risk missing out.

