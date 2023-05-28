 Skip to main content
This deal saves you over $500 on an RTX 3060 gaming laptop

If you’re going to make an investment in gaming laptop deals, you’ll want to get a machine like the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15, especially now that it’s on sale from Best Buy with a $520 discount. From its original price of $1,620, you can get it for $1,100, which is still expensive but rest assured that you’ll be getting your money’s worth with its performance. You’ll have to complete your purchase quickly though, because the offer may no longer be available tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 gaming laptop

Our roundup of the best gaming laptops gives multiple spots to devices from the Asus ROG brand, so you know that you’ll be getting a top-quality product when you purchase the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15. It’s got what it takes to run the best PC games at their highest settings with its AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, plus 16GB of RAM that’s enough for the vast majority of gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. If you find yourself immersed in whatever you’re playing, don’t worry because the ROG Intelligent Cooling system will prevent overheating.

You’ll be able to play your favorite video games with sharp details and realistic colors on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15’s 15.6-inch display with WQHD resolution, while the 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time promises smooth gameplay and reduced lag. With Windows 11 Home out of the box, you can start installing games on the gaming laptop’s 512GB SSD right away. However, since every purchase of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 comes with free access to Xbox Game Pass for one month, you’ll get the chance to go through the service’s massive library.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 gaming laptop is the perfect companion for gamers who are always on the go, and with the chance at $520 in savings from Best Buy, it’s an even more tempting purchase. You’ll only have to pay $1,100 instead of $1,620 to get this device shipped to you, but only if you push through with the transaction right now as this deal for the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 gaming laptop may be taken down sooner than you expect.

