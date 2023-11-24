 Skip to main content
This Asus ROG gaming laptop is over $600 off for Black Friday

If you want to upgrade your gaming laptop, or you’re still stuck playing video games on a laptop that’s not designed for it, you wouldn’t want this year’s Black Friday deals to pass without taking advantage of the available discounts. Here’s an offer that’s highly recommended — the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15, originally priced at $1,620, is on sale from Best Buy at $619 off. You’ll only have to pay $1,001, which still isn’t cheap by any means, but it’s an impressive price for this powerful machine. You’re going to have to hurry though, because stocks may already be gone by tomorrow as this is a clearance sale.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 gaming laptop

A gaming laptop should be able to keep up with the increasing requirements of video games, according to our laptop buying guide. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 isn’t going to have any issues running not just the best PC games, but also upcoming PC games with its AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. With these specifications, it will be a while before you need another upgrade.

The power of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 will be on full display on its 15.6-inch screen with WQHD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, which promises smooth and sharp gameplay. The gaming laptop also offers ample space for multiple AAA titles with all their updates and DLCs on its 512GB SSD, and since it has Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start installing your favorite video games right after you boot it up for the first time.

For those who have decided to buy from Black Friday gaming laptop deals, this may be the offer that you’ve been looking for — the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 for $1,001 from Best Buy, following a $619 discount on its sticker price of $1,620. You’ll be getting amazing value form this device at this price, but in order to pocket the savings, you should push through with the purchase as soon as possible because stocks may already be running low. Add the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 gaming laptop to your cart and check out as soon as you can.

